Prep roundup: Tri-Center's McGee wins Lo-Ma XC Meet

T-C’s McGee wins at Lo-Ma
Tri-Center’s Brett McGee and Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer won the boys and girls races, respectively, Tuesday at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Meet.
In the team competition, the IKM-Manning boys and Bishop Heelan girls were victorious.
The St. Albert girls had four runners, so they did not qualify in the team standings, but had two runners finish in the Top 12 in Duncan Reese (7th) and Carly McKeever 12th.
The St. Albert boys finished eighth as a team and were led by Hadyn Piskorski, who finished seventh.
Boys individual Top 10
1, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 15:52.07; 2, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 16:15.80; 3, Gable Porter, Underwood, 16:28.02; 4, Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig, 16:45.12; 5, Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 16:52.20; 6, Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley, 16:59.43; 7, Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert, 17:10.03; 8, Noah Winkler, Bishop Heelan, 17:34.51; 9, Connor Keller, IKM-Manning, 17:36.10; 10, Bryce Patten, Underwood, 17:38.28.
Boys team results
1, IKM-Manning 76; 2, Missouri Valley 76; 3, Tri-Center 87; 4, Underwood 94; 5, Bishop Heelan 118; 6, Denison-Schleswig 137; 7, Boyer Valley 149; 8, St. Albert 175; 9, Logan-Magnolia 193; 10, MVAOCOU 298; 11, Whiting 309.
St. Albert Top 5: 7, Hadyn Piskorski, 17:10.03; 28, Chase Morton, 19:03.20; 40, Colin Lillie, 19:45.45; 49, Owen Wise, 20:36.01; 62, Adam Dennyy, 21:24.37.
Girls individual Top 10
1, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 18:41.11; 2, Grace Mahaney, Bishop Heelan, 19:14.20; 3, Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan, 19:28.80; 4, Georgia Paulson, 19:31.94; 5, Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan, 19:32.64; 6, Grace Slater, Audubon, 19:33.61; 7, Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 19:38.77; 8, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 19:46.71; 9, Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig, 20:14.15; 10, Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan, 20:15.09.
Girls team results
1, Bishop Heelan 32; 2, AHSTW 80; 3, Logan-Magnolia 84; 4, Audubon 123; 5, Denison-Schleswig 129; 6, Underwood 140; 7, Tri-Center 143; 8, Missouri Valley 207.
St. Albert: 7, Duncan Reese, 19:38.77; 12, Carly McKeever, 20:39.61; 41, Kennedy Sanchez, 21:51.83; 64, Mallory Daley, 25:54.68.
CB swim team opens season
SIOUX CITY – The Council Bluffs swimming team opened its season Tuesday at the Sioux City Pentahlon.
The event was part sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and a part warmup meet.
C.B. ended the night with one top-five finish (Elaina Vrchoticky in the 50 freestyle) and eight top-10 finishes on the night.
“Last year at this meet, we had one top-10 finish and three top 15s,” Council Bluffs coach Logan Maxwell said. “(There was a) huge improvement in talent and performance.
“We had jitters in the 50 free, but are about six or seven weeks ahead of where we were last year, which is outstanding news. … We are looking much improved from last year, even with pools closed during the pandemic. I’m very pleased with these young ladies, and we are at home Tuesday with Lewis Central.”
Council Bluffs results
50 freestyle (sanctioned): 3, Elaina Vrchoticky; 7, Jocelyn Miller; 9, Aurora Miller; 11, Claire Crilly.
50 fly: 7, Vrchoticky; 15, J. Miller.
50 backstroke: 10, Lillian Lefeber; 13, Vrchoticky; 14, J. Miller.
50 breaststroke: 8, J. Miller; 9, A. Miller.
100 IM: 6, J. Miller; 7, Vrchoticky.
Cross Country
Harlan enjoys big day at Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH — The Harlan boys and girls cross country teams were the big winners at Tuesday’s Shenandoah Invite. The Cyclones boys outpaced Clarinda (36-60), the girls finished ahead of Shenandoah (18-61).
The meet was originally scheduled for last week, but hot temperatures forced a postponement.
Harlan’s Trey Gross won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 49 seconds, ahead of second-place Cole Dooley of Treynor.
Kaia Bieker of Harlan won the girls race with a time of 20:43. The Cyclones had six girls finish in the top 10.
Boys team results
1, Harlan 36; 2, Clarinda 60; 3, Red Oak 72; 4, Shenandoah 84; 5, Treynor 89; 6, East Mills 125; 7, Essex 164.
Boys individual Top 10
1, Trey Gross, Harlan, 16:49; 2, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 17:17; 3, Baylor Bergren, Red Oak, 17:43. 4, Jon McCall, Clarinda, 17:57; 5, Mitchell Rueschenberg, Harlan, 18:19; 6, Kaden Johnson, Red Oak, 18:40; 7, Ian Shelton, Harlan, 18:45; 8, Michael Mayer, Clarinda, 19:03. 9, Reed Boardman, Harlan, 19:04; 10, Mason Yochum, Treynor, 19:07.
Girls team results
1, Harlan 18; 2, Shenandoah 61; 3, Clarinda 70; 4, Red Oak 76; 5, Treynor 100.
Girls individual results
1, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:43.69; 2, Abi Albertson, Harlan, 20:45.40; 3, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:48.85; 4, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:56.12; 5, Liv Freund, Harlan, 21:25.98; 6, Alexa McCunn, Red Oak, 21:44.21; 7, Ellie Gross, Harlan, 22:22.71; 8, Kennedy Kjergaard, 22:31.54; 9, Olivia Anderson, Harlan, 22:39.68; 10, Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah, 22:43.66.
Golf
Abraham Lincoln prevailed Tuesday in an all-Council Bluffs Missouri River Conference golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.
The Lynx tallied a team score of 235 and the Yellow Jackets 272.
A.L.’s Zach Cannon carded the low score of the day with a nine-hole score of 48. Brody Klopp was next for the Lynx with a 61.
Jacob Lesley paced T.J., carding a 62.
Team scores: Abraham Lincoln 235, Thomas Jefferson 272
Thomas Jefferson results: Jacob Lesley 62, Brandon Crowder 69, Zach Clevenger 70, Austin Nielsen 71.
Abraham Lincoln results: Zach Cannon 48, Brody Klopp 61, Steven Stangl 62, Jaymeson Vander Velde 64, Blake Higgins 66.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!