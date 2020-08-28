Prep roundup: Underwood earns big victory in opener against Atlantic

UNDERWOOD — Underwood wide receiver Brayden Wollan finished with nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on offense and added three tackles on defense, leading the Eagles to a 39-0 shutout victory over Atlantic.
Alex Ravlin added touchdown runs of 9 and 39 yards for the winners.
“We got off to a fast start offensively,” Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We kind of bogged down late in the first quarter into the second quarter.
“The defense played really well all night. (Atlantic) got into the red zone a couple times, and we had some nice stands to get off the field. But our offense got rolling again in the third quarter and we were able to get a couple touchdowns on the board.”
Atlantic (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Underwood (1-0) 16 9 7 7 — 39
U: Brayden Wollan 33 pass from Alex Ravlin (attempt failed)
U: Raviln 9 run (Collin Bryant kick)
U:Bryant 35 FG
U: Safety
U: Scottie Pearson 80 interception return (Bryant kick)
U: Ravlin 39 run (Bryant kick)
U: Hayden Goehring 39 run (Bryant kick)
Shenandoah 24, AHSTW 22
AVOCA – Shenandoah withstood a late AHSTW rally for a 24-22 opening-night victory on Friday.
Trailing 24-7 after three quarters, AHSTW scored 15 unanswered in the fourth on a Denver Pauley 7-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard pass from Blake Holst to Blake Tuma but that’s as close as it would get.
Next Friday, Shenandoah hosts Sidney and AHSTW is at Missouri Valley.
Shenandoah (1-0) 7 7 10 0--24
AHSTW (0-1) 0 0 7 15--22
S: TD (kick good)
S: Morgan Cotton 71 pass from Zayne Zwickel (kick good)
A: Blake Holst 15 run
S: Cotton 5 run
S: Zwickel 26 kick
A: Denver Pauley 7 run (2-point good)
A: Blake Tuma 13 pass from Holst (kick good)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!