St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 0: Despite connecting for just two hits, the Saintes shut out the Trojans at home as the Saintes stole nine bases to get the win.

Ella Narmi and Lily Barnes collected the only hits for St. Albert, while Alexis Narmi earned the win in the circle after allowing just two hits and striking out 11 batters.

Kaeli Harris and Natalie Ausdemore had one hit each for Tri-Center.

Tri-Center (3-19) 000 000 0 – 0

St. Albert (18-14) 012 000 0 – 3

Kuemper Catholic 4 Glenwood 3: The Knights defeated the Rams in game one despite being outhit 8-5 by the Rams.

Allison Koontz also had 10 strikeouts in the circle for Glenwood and had three hits and an RBI, and Sara Kolle had a hit and two RBIs in the loss.

Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 4: The Rams forced the split despite being outhit 8-6 in this game.

McKenna Wilkes had two hits in the win for Glenwood, and Sara Kolle hit a solo home run. Brynn Schrock had two hits and earned the win in the circle as well after pitching 4 ⅔ innings.

The Rams improved to 16-12 overall with this win.

Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 1: After a competitive first two innings, Sioux City East scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third to earn the win in game one of this Missouri River Conference game.

Grace Strong was one of five TJ players with a hit and had the only RBI on the team.

Thomas Jefferson (10-24) 010 0XX X – 13

Sioux City East (24-10) 1210 0XX X – 1

Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders scored seven runs in the second inning after plating a run in the first to quickly pull away in game two of this MRC game.

No stats from TJ were reported for this game.

Thomas Jefferson (10-25) 000 0XX X – 12

Sioux City East (25-10) 174 0XX X – 0

Atlantic 15 Treynor 5: The Trojans scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull ahead after falling to a 3-1 deficit after three innings.

Claire Schrage had two hits and two RBIs to lead Treynor, and Addie Minahan added an RBI.

Treynor (15-9) 201 020 X – 5

Atlantic (17-15) 010 932 X – 15

Clarinda 16 Underwood 6: The Eagles took a 5-0 lead midway through the second inning, but the Cardinals scored the next 16 of 17 runs in the game to run away with the win after five complete innings.

Mary Stephens had two hits and two RBIs in the loss for the Eagles.

Underwood (8-19) 230 01X X – 6

Clarinda (19-12) 040 93X X – 16

Clarinda 8 Underwood 2: The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the third to pull away with the win and the nonconference sweep.

Allissa Fischer posted two hits for Underwood, Alyse Petersen had a hit and an RBI.

Underwood (8-20) 503 000 0 – 8

Clarinda (20-12) 000 200 0 – 2

Baseball

Kuemper Catholic 13 Glenwood 1: A 10-run fourth inning helped Class 2A No. 6 Kuemper pulled away for game one win of this Hawkeye 10 game.

Trent Patton had two of the four-team hits for the Rams.

Kuemper Catholic (21-10) 102 10XX X – 13

Glenwood (12-11) 010 0XX X – 1

Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 5: The Rams took an early 5-3 lead after two innings, but the Knights wouldn’t allow another run after the second inning for the rest of the game.

Trent Patton had a hit and two RBIs, Briten Maxwell and Risto Lappala each had a hit and RBI in this game as well.

Kuemper Catholic (22-10) 212 120 1 – 9

Glenwood (12-12) 320 000 0 – 5