The Nonpareil proudly presents its latest All-City Girls soccer team.

It was a great season for girl's soccer in Council Bluffs as there were not losing records from any team in the city. Two teams made it to regional finals, and two teams were also ranked in the polls for most of the season.

With all that in mind, it’s needless to say that the talent in the city this season was as good as any other recent year.

This team was constructed based on the thoughts and comments from all four of the city coaches and the Nonpareil staff.

Without further delay, listed below is the 2023 All-City Girls Soccer team.

Forward: Liberty Bates, Junior Abraham Lincoln: Bates was a unanimous pick among the city coaches, and for good reason. Bates set a new school record for most goals in a career at AL, and she still has one more year to go before she takes her talents to UNI. She always seemed to be a part of multiple scoring plays each game as she led the Lynx with 27 goals and had 13 assists as well.

“She’s a matchup problem for every team because of her speed, physicality, and high soccer IQ. She doesn’t just score either, her vision for finding the assist is second to none.” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said.

Forward: Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert: As multiple coaches said, Klusman is one of the most explosive players in the city, hence, she was another unanimous selection by the city coaches. Klusman not only led the Saintes but also the city with 33 goals and also had six assists to her name.

“Her goal-scoring ability makes her one of the most explosive and dynamic players in the city. She is a natural scorer and we’re very happy to have another year with her,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said.

Forward: Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central: Like the multiple years she played in before, Hays was always a threat with the ball. She was an absolute cornerstone over this season for the offense. If she wasn’t the one to score herself she usually passed to a teammate for a great shot. Hays led the Titans with 17 assists, in doing so she also set the school record for most assists in a Titan career with 42 in her time at LC. Hays was also second on the team with 21 goals and will be greatly missed by her teammates next season.

“A leader and captain for this team. She broke our school record for career assists and was an incredible offensive player for us over the years. She's the epitome of a student-athlete. She's our captain, and the heartbeat of our team,” Titans coach Jesse Smith said.

Midfielder/ Forward: Makena Kramer, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson: Kramer was a huge part of why the Yellow Jacket offense took a big step forward this season. She led TJ with 13 goals and also contributed four assists. Kramer was not just an offensive player though as she also had numerous hustle plays that helped the defense. It's going to be a lot of fun to see what she can do with the next two years of her high school career.

“She has a great work ethic. She comes early and then stays late and always wants to have the field opened up so she can keep getting better.” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said.

Midfielder: Allison Smith, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: After losing some key pieces in the previous season, Smith was one of the girls AL looked towards to help fill some holes and she did so very well this year. Smith was second on the team with 12 goals and had seven assists.

“Alli stepped up in a big way with a larger role this season. Alli has an engine that doesn’t stop and often finds it paying off with an assist or the goal itself,” Miller said.

Midfielder: Haylee Erickson, Junior, Lewis Central: It didn’t matter where Erickson was on the field if teams lost track of her, she made them pay as she led LC with 25 goals and had 13 assists which was second best on the team. This is a player the LC is more than excited to have back next season.

“Our leading scorer and spear of our offense. Haylee was a threat to score anywhere on the field,” Smith said.

Midfielder: Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Martinez Rangel was a unanimous selection and was a field general for the Lynx as she made plays offensively and defensively all season long.

"Jaz was our leader on and off the field this season. Her work ethic and commitment are par excellence of what Lynx culture is all about. Besides her normal defensive abilities was asked her to step into a more offensive role this season as evidenced by her 4 goals and 3 assists in City games," Miller said.

Midfielder/ Defenseman: Lily Krohn, Junior, St. Albert: Played among two positions, but was pretty effective in both spots. Krohn was either stopping offenses or helping her own offense to score as she led the team with 12 assists and had seven goals.

“Her versatility helps control the game for us. She was a huge part of our success on both sides of the field,” Hughes said.

Defenseman: Megan Elam, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Elam is everything you’d want in a senior leader. Elam was a leader by example as she could read where ever the ball was going, hence why she was commonly in the middle pass breakups and stopped shots before they even had a chance. Elam also scored a goal and had two assists.

“Megan played so many roles for us and gladly filled in wherever we needed her. She is a defensive juggernaut that reads the game so well and often shuts down an attack even before it gets a chance to get going,” Miller said.

Defenseman: Tyler Tingley, Sophomore, Lewis Central: In her first year on varsity, Tyler made the most of it. She had a knack for being in the right place at the right time and therefore was in place to make plays on the ball and never make things easy on the opponent's offense. Tingley even chipped in two assists and a goal offensively.

“Tyler was our anchor on defense. She was always disrupting our opponent's offense and never gave up anything easy.” Smith said.

Goalkeeper: Camryn Hosick, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson: Of all the positions, this was the hardest one to choose as the city goalkeepers posted impressive seasons. So what separates Hosick from the rest of the field? Hosick had the best save percentage in the city at 87.8% and had a city-high 180 saves, and had seven shutouts to also lead the city.

“For a girl who would rather play in the field, she plays a mean goalkeeper! She is the best keeper, period,” Royer said.

The Bench of Honorable Mentions

Abraham Lincoln: Lexy Mayo, Savanna Vanderwerf, Trista Baker, Taylor Ferguson, Piper McGuire

Lewis Central: Reese Ford, Reagan Lea

St. Albert: Katelynn Hendricks, Lili Denton, Kirsten Piskorski, Sophie Sheffield

Thomas Jefferson: Jenna Pane, Taryn Gant, Trinity Minor, Grace Strong