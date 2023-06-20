Another soccer season is history. Three of the four teams played in a substrate semifinal which alone speaks volumes of how great the inner-city competition was this year.

Three teams finished with winning records, two of which were in the ranking multiple times throughout the season as two teams finished their season in the substate finals and while the other two finished their seasons in the substate semifinals.

It was a great year for underclassmen as five players at the sophomore or freshman level made the team, proving that there will be high-quality soccer talent in the city for years to come.

Per usual, this team was assembled based on the thoughts and comments of all four city coaches and the Nonpareil Sports staff.

Listed below is the 2023 All-City Boys Soccer Team.

Forward Brayden Shepard, Junior, Lewis Central: After losing multiple goal scorers and valuable experience from last year’s state championship team Shepard was one of the returners that had to step up and make plays. Long story much shorter, he did. Shepard led the city with 26 goals and also had 10 assists and was a threat near and far from the goal hence why he was unanimously selected to the first team Hawkeye 10 all-conference.

“Brayden is a dynamic player who has exceptional speed, agility, and ball control. He was a ruthless finisher in front of the goal while also possessing the ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates through intelligent positioning, movement, and decisive runs. Brayden was a driving force behind our team’s success this year and we could move him really anywhere in the midfield or up top,” Titans coach James Driver said.

Forward: Gabriel Barajas, Sophomore, St. Albert: After losing their top goal scorer from the previous season Barajas returned and was expected to take a leap in production after being the team’s second-leading scorer in his freshman year. This year, he again was the team’s second-leading scorer, but more than double his goals scored as he netted 13 and had six assists to receive first-team Hawk 10 honors.

“Gabe was one of the hardest-working members of our team. He had multiple hat trick games and produced a majority of our offense.” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said.

Forward: Jonathan Amador, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: With a team that nearly doubled its season goal total, Amador was the leader of the pack. The Sophomore led the Lynx as the only player to score double digits as he scored 10 goals and was second on the team with seven assists. He also earned first-team All-Missouri River Conference honors.

“He led our team in goals this year with 10. He is a player that every team had to watch out for coming from the midfield and being dangerous in 1v1s. His ability to play off of our striker and create for others along with himself made him very dangerous. Big things are in his future,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said.

Midfielder: Boston Hensley, Senior, Lewis Central: There were only two players in the city who had double figures for assists and goals on the season. Boston Hensley was one of those guys, as was his teammate Shepard. Hensley was a key contributor on the offense or defense and could quickly transition between the two as well. One moment he’s clearing the ball away from trouble, the next he’s on the other side of the field creating a scoring chance. The senior finished with 12 goals and 14 assists, both stats ranking second on the team and becoming a Hawk 10 first-team selection.

“Boston is a versatile player who had exceptional speed, crossing ability, and physicality allowing him to beat defenders for crosses into the box or finishing in the back of the net. Boston helped trackback, providing defensive cover making him a valuable asset in offensive and defensive transitions,” Driver said.

Midfielder: Adriene Robles, Freshman, Lewis Central: Scoring goals are obviously an important part of soccer, but so are assists. No one passed out assists better than Robles this season as he had the city’s best of 18 assists on the season as a freshman. He also scored five goals this season to earn unanimous first-team Hawkeye 10 Conference honors.

“Adriene is very creative and intelligent and controls the game in the midfield. He has excellent vision, passing accuracy, and the ability to unlock defenses with key passes. Being able to find pockets of space, Adriene was a critical link and contributor between our defense and offense,” Driver said.

Midfielder: Irving Cruz, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Despite being out due to injury for the first five games of the season, Cruz was the team leader of assists for the year as he dished out nine, and also scored six goals which was good for a three-way tie for second on the team which also earned him first-team MRC honors.

“Being hurt for the first five games did not hamper him when he got on the field. He scored in his second game back against Johnston and didn’t slow down. He was dynamic and unpredictable in the attack. I’m looking forward to his progress with us over the next two years,” Parkhill said.

Midfielder: Kyle Irwin, Freshman, St. Albert: Kyle could have been placed anywhere on this team. This kid played about every position for the Falcons except goalkeeper and was effective in all positions. He led the team with 14 goals and had nine assists, not bad for a freshman. He also received first-team Hawk 10 honors for his talents.

“Kyle was asked to play many roles for us this year. He played midfield, and striker, and even played on defense a couple of games. Despite moving him around, he still managed to be one of our main producers this year, all as a freshman. His soccer skills and knowledge are off the charts.” Tarbox said.

Midfielder/Defender: Logan Larsen, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: Among a young team of just shy of 30 athletes, Larsen was one of five seniors for the Yellow Jackets, and led by example for this young team. He was the only senior, and one of two players, to start all 16 games for TJ. As key as Larsen was on the defensive side he also proved to be a valuable asset in the offense as he scored twice and dished out eight assists on the year which earned him a Missouri River Conference honorable mention and finished within the top three assist leaders in TJ’s history.

“Logan was a big part of everything we did offensively and defensively. He started every game for us and will leave some big shoes to fill next season,” Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said.

Defender: Dylan Voudry, Junior, Lewis Central: Voudry was a textbook defender this season as he was there to disrupt almost every play and never let anything come easy to the opponent. While also playing superb defense, the junior also scored three goals and chipped in three assists to earn second-team Hawk 10 honors.

“Dylan did the dirty work for our team that isn’t tracked with stats. Dylan possesses phenomenal tactical awareness, positioning, intercepting skills, disrupting the opponent’s attacks, and composure on the ball helping link up play between our backline and midfield. Dylan’s ball-winning abilities provided a solid defensive shield for our back line,” Driver said.

Defender: Logan Vargas, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: While the offense improved greatly, the defense just as much if not more so improved for the Lynx, and Vargas was one of the biggest reasons why. If the ball start getting anywhere near the goal, chances were you’d find Vargas nearby to disrupt the play, in which he did very well. He has chipped in a bit on the offense with three assists. The Junior earned second-team all-state honors and first-team MRC accolades for his talents.

“Defensive leader and captain for our team. He is a leader both on and off the field. He led our backline this year and with a very tough schedule, he is a main reason we had nine clean sheets. Smart, technical, physical, and vocal. He is someone you want to have in your team every year,” Parkhill said.

Goalkeeper: Carlos Andrade, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: As the season went on you could see this junior’s play get better and better and better by the game, he finished with a save percentage just under 70%, and was a general of the Lynx defense all season. Posting a city-best nine shutouts on the year, and allowing just one goal all season to city opponents, Andrade was a force between the poles. His season earned an honorable mention on the MRC all-conference team awards.

“Having a keeper like Carlos gives you peace of mind in the position. He has matured as a keeper and was very consistent for us this year. Allowing one goal in city matchups and showed up big in moments when we needed him most. I’m glad we have him for another year,” Parkhill said.

The Bench of Honorable Mentions

Abraham Lincoln: Julian Jimenez, Brian Ledesma, Konnor Parrott

Lewis Central: Brandon Hoss, Dan Overall, Sam Adkins, Kamdyn Cross

St. Albert: David Helton, John Helton, Andrew Crawley, Garrett Tarbox

Thomas Jefferson: Javier Aguilar, Wyatt Urbanek, Mayson Kramer