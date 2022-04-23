PREP SOCCER: Costello and Churchill hat tricks lead Titans past Yellow Jackets

On a windy Friday evening, Class 2A No. 8 Lewis Central scored two goals in the back half of the first half and then pulled away with some late second-half goals to defeat Thomas Jefferson 6-0.

Despite playing in the game that dealt with wind gusts that exceeded 30 mph, Colton Costello and Jonah Churchill each had hat tricks to boost the Titans over the Yellow Jackets

“This is a much improved TJ squad,” Titans coach James Driver said. “They’re very well-coached, pure class from the coaches all the way down to the players. Their goalkeeper made a lot of great saves and their defense made us earn every goal.”

It wasn’t until the 28th minute that the Titans finally got on the board as Costello scored his first. Seconds later Churchill scored his first of the night which led to L.C.’s 2-0 lead at halftime.

The score would remain at 2-0 until the 67th minute when Costello kicked one in from long range. Just shy of 10 minutes later Costello found Churchill for an assist to put the Titans up 4-0 with just under five minutes left to play.

From there onward the Titans put the game away. Less than a minute after Churchill’s goal, Costello completed the hat trick in the 76th minute, and with just 25 seconds left Churchill completed his hat trick off of a Boston Hensley throw-in.

While the Titans got several good shots throughout the game Yellow Jackets goalkeeper Anthony Silva didn’t make things easy for the Titan's offense.

“Their goalkeeper made a lot of great saves and the wind was definitely a factor as well,” Costello said. “It’s tough to play soccer with this kind of wind, but we pulled it together and put the shots in at the end.”

“We knew we just had to keep shooting and eventually we would get the shots to go in,” Churchill added.

Despite the 6-0 loss, Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva was very pleased with the team’s effort and liked how his defense kept the high-powered Titan attack at bay for the majority of the match.

“Going 2-0 into the half we still felt comfortable,” Silva said. “I think the tired legs really started to show and they got some quick goals at the end. We tried to get more offensive pressure by sending our guys up and that also gave them some space, but when you're down 2-0, 3-0 you have to try something to get some goals.”

Lewis Central will return to action on May 2 when they travel to Creston for a 7 p.m. game. Thomas Jefferson will play against Glenwood on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Glenwood.