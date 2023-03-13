The 2022 season was a season to remember for the Underwood girl's soccer squad. Now, the Eagles look to create some more big moments in 2023.

Last season the Eagles punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in school history and would advance to the state semifinals before their journey came to an end. While some key pieces have graduated from last year’s team, the Eagles are keeping their goals high as they head into the new season.

“As far as expectations and goals for our team I would say that I expect hard work, commitment, kindness, and teamwork,” Eagles coach Tyler Nelson said. “I think if we focus on these expectations day in and day out then we have a higher chance of reaching our goals. We set a pretty high bar last season reaching the semifinal game at state, and I think the mindset of these players is to always show up and compete, and that will kind of lead us to where we want to be in the end.”

The Eagles did lose some key players, like their goalkeeper Madison Ehrens who had an impressive 88% save rate. Ehrens also scored five goals when she wasn’t between the pipes.

But in terms of offense, out of the 95 goals that the Eagles scored last season, players who were responsible for 81 of those goals return to the team this year. Nonetheless, some holes need to be filled, but Nelson is confident that this team is more than capable of filling these roles.

“We bring back a lot of experience coming into this season,” Nelson said. “However, a handful of seniors that moved on had significant roles and I expect our youth will rise to the occasion to replace that. With soccer being a team sport I don't put pressure on or expect one player to lead this team, I do believe there is a core group on every team who set the tone.

“Every single girl on this team has the ability to be a leader, and I have seen firsthand each girl take their opportunity to lead this team. I think we have about 95% of goals scored are from girls returning this year but, those goals are created through a team effort, and the way we work together determines our overall success come season end.”

After making the state tournament last season the Eagles know there will be a target on their back now, especially with some many of the players back in the fold.

“Challenges we will face along the way will always be how we face adversity,” Nelson said. “Nothing is ever perfect, and how we act and react to each situation will kind of guide the way our season goes. We have a very tough schedule this season, but it will only prepare us for how difficult regionals and the state tournament is.”

The Eagles will open their season on Mar. 30 when they host Sioux City Bishop Heelan on Eagle Field at 7 p.m.