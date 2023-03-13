The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team has the most excitement it’s had within its program in three years as the Lynx prepares for the new season where plenty of familiar faces and talent are back on the field.

After playing as one of the youngest teams in the Missouri River conference last season, the script flips itself for the Lynx as they return the majority of last year’s team, including two of the team's top three goal scorers.

With many players back for the Lynx, it is reasonable to say the Lynx have hoisted their expectations for this season.

“Our expectations are fairly high. We return most of our varsity squad from a year ago and have a few new players that we are expecting big things from,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said.

To help achieve their goals, the Lynx have loaded their schedule with some high-quality competition. But Parkhill believes if this team learns from their competition as the season goes on, this team could make a solid postseason run.

“We loaded our schedule with some tough competition so we are ready and know what we might face in the postseason,” Parkhill said. “We travel to Urbandale for their invite where we will play Indianola and Des Moines Lincoln. The next weekend we travel to Valley to take on Johnston and Waukee Northwest, which are two top programs in the state. We will also host Valley at home in May.

“Our conference this year will be competitive, it's always a challenge traveling to Sioux City, but we feel like we can make a challenge for the MRC crown. Last year, we were young. Now we cannot use that as an excuse because we are a year older and it's about using those experiences and returning our program back to where it was three years ago. Overall, I would like to see this team get to a Sub-State Final, be top three in the MRC, and win a city crown.”

Parkhill went on to talk about the team’s multiple returners. The Lynx hope more experience will lead to more goals this season as the offense was a challenge last season. But the Lynx are confident there will be plenty of goals to go around this season.

“Some student-athletes we are excited about this upcoming season are Logan Vargas, our midfielder,” Parkhill said. “He is the engine of our team, he will be playing our box-to-box midfielder, he does the dirty work defensively but can be very dangerous going forward. Another is Julian Jimenez, a forward. He has had a great off-season and looks ready to go. The coaching staff is excited to see what he will bring this spring. Konnor Parrott, a midfielder is someone we are looking to make a big leap. He will play a deeper role in the midfield for us and form a partnership with Logan. He started all but one game last year and he is someone that played a big role last year and will take on more this year.

“Another is Grannt Parrott, Defender. Grannt started every game last year for us and was a constant on our backline, like his brother he is ready to make a bigger impact this year and we are excited about where he will take us. Carlos Andrade goalkeeper will be in his third year in between the sticks. He can make some spectacular saves and his voice and leadership are something that we have been fortunate to have on our backline again looking for a big year from him. Lastly, Irving Cruz, a midfielder that transferred from Thomas Jefferson and stepped right into a leadership role with us. We are excited for his development with the program and help lead the line and some score goals we were missing last season.”

Though the Lynx bring plenty of experience back, Parkhill and the Lynx still expect some challenges. Losing their number one goal scorer from last alone leaves a hole to be filled. But with a team that is eager to take the field to test their skill, also puts some challenges on Parkhill and his coaches.

“Some challenges we will face are personnel. Making sure we are able to field the best 11 and putting people in the right spots to achieve our goals,” Parkhill said. “We have some holes that we need to fill from last year and sure up some spots that were trouble for us.

“We have a very competitive group top to bottom, which is a good problem to have just now finding our rotations and best partnerships on the field. Also, our competition is tough so we will need to rise to the occasion and play against the best.”

The Lynx will open their season on April 4 at Gale Wickersham Stadium against Sioux City Bishop Heelan at 7:30 p.m.