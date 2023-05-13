Abraham Lincoln 2 Glenwood 1: The Lynx defeated Class 2A No. 8 Glenwood in Glenwood to keep their hot streak rolling.

Jonathan Amador and Brian Ledesma scored the goals for AL, while Irving Cruz and Julian Jimenez each had an assist.

With this win the Lynx have won eight of their last nine games with their only defeat in that stretch being to Class 4A No. 1 Valley.

The Lynx turn their attention to their final regular season game at Sioux City East on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Glenwood will now get ready for the postseason as they will host either Atlantic or Harlan on May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (11-5) 0 2 – 2

Glenwood (10-3) 0 1 – 1

Treynor 9 St. Albert 0: Class 1A No. 6 Treynor had a monster game from Sam Burmeister who scored a whopping six goals to go with one assist, leading the Cardinals over Class 1A No. 15 St. Albert in Treynor.

Along with Burmeister’s double hat trick, Danny Kinsella scored twice and had five assists, Mason Yochum scored a goal. Corbin Thien had two assists, while Carl Swalwell, Tyler Reelfs, Brock Poland, and Jona Kuenstler all had one assist.

Treynor and St. Albert now turn their focus to substate. St. Albert will play AHSTW on Monday in Treynor at 7:30 p.m. Treynor will play the winner of that game on May 22.

St. Albert (9-7) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (11-5) 6 3 – 9

Girls

Norwalk 5 Lewis Central 4: It took penalty kicks to crown a winner, but the Class 2A No. 13 Warriors topped the Class 2A No. 11 Titan in game one of LC’s tenure at the Norwalk Triangular on Friday.

Gracie Hays had two goals and two assists, thus becoming LC’s all-time leader in career assists. Haylee Erickson had one goal and one assist in the loss, and Reagan Lea added one goal as well.

Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Lewis Central 0: The Titans lost another tough game, this time to Class 2A’s No. 1 ranked team. With the loss, the Titan's record declines to 11-6.

Lewis Central will play their next game on May 22 as they will play either Glenwood or Winterset at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center 5 Missouri Valley 0: The Trojans pushed their record above .500 once again after defeating WIC foe Missouri Valley in Missouri Valley.

Cassidy Cunningham and Alexis Flaharty each scored twice for TC, and Rachel Hundtofte scored a goal as well in the win.

Tri-Center will host Kuemper Catholic on Wednesday for round one of regionals at 5 p.m.

Tri-Center (9-8) 3 2 – 5

Missouri Valley (3-8) 0 0 – 0