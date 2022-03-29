PREP SOCCER: Lewis Central soars in opening win, area schools earn wins

Girls

Lewis Central 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Hana Daoudi scored four goals for the Titans, Reagan Lea also scored a hat trick with three goals exactly, Gracie Hays added two more goals, and Haylee Erickson netted a goal as well to give Lewis Central its first win of the season in dominant fashion on Monday on the road.

“We were able to improve on our team shape from our scrimmages earlier this year,” Titans coach Jesse Smith said. “As a result, we were able to possess/control the pace of play for the majority of the game. It was a positive result, and a confidence booster that we’ll look to build on.”

Notably, Hays led the Titans with three assists, Daudi, Natalie Smith, Amara Orth, and Dakota Knoble each had one assist.

Lewis Central (1-0) 9 1 – 10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center 3, Harlan 1

The Trojans started their new season with a solid road win over the Harlan Cyclones in Harlan on Monday. The Trojans scored all three of their goals in the first half.

Quincey Schneckloth scored two goals for Tri-Center and Marissa Ring scored the third. Brooke Daughenbaugh contributed two assists and Angel Armstrong had an assist as well.

Tri-Center (0-1) 3 0 – 3

Harlan (0-1) 0 1 – 1

Glenwood 3, Sioux City West 1

The Rams opened their new season with a win over the Wolverines at home. After going into halftime tied 1-1, Glenwood surged ahead with the game’s final two goals to get the win on Monday.

Scoring twice for the Rams was Nora Dougherty and Molly Williams scored a goal as well along with dishing an assist to both of Dougherty’s goals.

Sioux City West (0-1) 1 0 – 0

Glenwood (1-0) 1 2 – 3

Boys

Riverside 3, Atlantic 2

Both teams scored a pair of goals in the first half. However, it was Riverside pulling out the win after two overtimes in Atlantic on Monday.

The Trojans started with a 2-0 lead by the 23rd minute of the first half. Rhett Bentley then scored back-to-back goals within about five minutes of each other to tie the game at 2-2 by the 35th minute. It wasn’t until the second overtime, 95th minute to be exact, where Mikey Casson punched in the winning goal.

Riverside (1-0) 2 0 0 1 – 3

Atlantic (0-1) 2 0 0 0 – 2