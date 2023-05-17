The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer capped off the regular season in thrilling fashion as they beat Sioux City East on the road in overtime 3-2.

Both teams matched each other through regulation with a goal in each half. Scoring goals for the Lynx were Julian Jimenez, Ethan Pirie, and Jonathan Amador. Jimenez and Pirie also had one assist in the win.

The Lynx have now won nine of their last 10 games and will turn their focus to the postseason, where they will play against Ankeny Centennial on Monday at Waukee Northwest at 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (12-5) 1 1 1 – 3

Sioux City East (6-8) 1 1 0 – 2

Indianola 8 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Yellow Jacket’s season came to a close after falling to the Indians in Tuesday’s Class 3A first-round game in Indianola.

Thomas Jefferson ends the year with a final record of 2-16.

Thomas Jefferson (2-16) 0 0 – 0

Indianola (6-12) 3 5 – 8

Girls

Sioux City North 3 Thomas Jefferson 1: The Stars defeated the Yellow Jackets in what was both teams’ final regular season game.

Kaylee Driggers scored Thomas Jefferson’s lone goal, and Makena Kramer had the assist.

Thomas Jefferson (9-9) – 1

Sioux City North (7-9) – 3