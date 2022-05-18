PREP SOCCER: Lynx girls clinch conference title; TJ girls earn win, AL boys fall

Abraham Lincoln 9, Sioux City East 0

Senior Hanna Schimmer scored another hat trick to help lead the Lynx to a solid win over the Black Raiders which also locked up the Missouri River Conference title for the Lynx in Sioux City on Tuesday evening.

In addition to Schimmer’s hat trick, senior Paige Bracker and sophomore Allison Smith each scored two goals. Juniors Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Piper McGuire each scored one goal for the Lynx. McGuire also led the Lynx with two assists. Martinez Rangel, Liberty Bates, Abby Evers, and Haylie Santon all contributed one assist.

With the regular season now complete the Lynx enter the postseason riding a 10-game win streak. After finishing another solid regular season coach Robbie Miller and the Lynx are excited to begin the postseason.

“We have been playing our best soccer the past few weeks and tonight was no different,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “The team was making great combinations and the defensive effort was very stout. Liberty Bates played really well opening and orchestrating our offense tonight. Paige Bracker and Lexy Mayo stood out on the defensive side for shutting down Sioux City East transition.

“We finished the conference season with a perfect 7-0 record and out-scoring conference opponents 54-3. It was about as dominant a conference performance as we could have asked for. The seniors walk away never having lost to a conference opponent. This is a special group and I’m excited to see what the postseason has entailed for them.”

The Lynx will play their first postseason game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Sioux City North or Sioux City East game, which will be played on Friday.

Abraham Lincoln (13-3) 5 4 – 9

Sioux City East (6-4) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Sioux City North 1

Freshman Makena Kramer scored a pair of goals to help the Yellow Jackets end a four-game skid right before the postseason on Tuesday night at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Along with Kramer’s two goals, senior Lexi Smith also scored a goal. Sophomore Taryn Gant and senior Regan Gant also had an assist in the win.

The Yellow Jackets will host Sioux City West to open regional play on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 7 p.m.

Sioux City North (9-7) 0 1 – 1

Thomas Jefferson (7-9) 1 2 – 3

Boys

Sioux City East 6, Abraham Lincoln 1

The Black Raiders ran away from the Lynx after a tough battle through most of the first half to get the win in Council Bluffs on Tuesday evening.

The Black Raiders and Lynx traded a pair of goals early on in the first half and would remain deadlocked until about the final 15 minutes of the first half when the Black Raiders scored two more goals to take a 3-1 lead into the break.

The Raiders scored three more in the second half to pull away with the win.

Freshman Kiel Sanchez scored the lone goal for the Lynx.

Sioux City East (12-3) 3 3 – 6

Abraham Lincoln (4-13) 1 0 – 1