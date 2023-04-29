Abraham Lincoln 8 Treynor 0: The Lynx dominated the Cardinals in Council Bluffs as five different players scored in the win.

Leading the Lynx was Alli Baumbach with a hat trick, Liberty Bates had a solid day as well with two goals and an assist. Taylor Ferguson, had a goal and an assist, Allison Smith and Mackenzie Kvammen each scored once, and Jazmin Martinez Rangel dished out three assists in the win.

Treynor (2-5) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (8-5) 3 5 – 8

St. Albert 7 Creston 0: The Saintes kept the win streak alive as they pounded the Panthers for their seventh straight win.

Ella Klusman had a busy night with five goals, Lily Krohn added one goal and one assist, Landry Miller netted a goal as well and Kennedy Sanchez added an assist.

St. Albert now improves its record to 8-4.

Thomas Jefferson 3 Logan-Magnolia 0: The Yellow Jackets pushed their record back above the .500 mark with their fifth shutout win of the season.

Makena Kramer, Lauryn Gwennap, and Taelin Minor all scored goals, while Jenna Pane and Kaylee Driggers had assists.

Logan-Magnolia (5-5) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (6-5) 2 1 – 3

Sioux City North 4 Tri-Center 1: The Stars handed the Trojans their third straight loss while snapping a two-game skid themselves.

Sioux City North (4-5) 3 1 – 4

Tri-Center (6-7) 1 0 – 1

BOYS

Underwood 7 Atlantic 0: Class 1A No. 7 Underwood won their sixth straight game as they trampled the Trojans in Underwood on Friday afternoon.

Kaden Ogle scored five goals for the Eagles in the win, Graham Jensen and Easton Robertson also found the net, and Dyson Rasmussen and Manuel Rodgers posted two assists each. Robertson and Carter Smith also had one assist each as well.

Atlantic (2-10) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (7-2) 5 2 – 7

AHSTW 5 Thomas Jefferson 2: The Vikings claimed their third straight win, this time over Thomas Jefferson.

Kayden Baxter led the Vikes with four goals and Ryane Patten scored once in the win. Ethan Holtz dished out two assists, and Brayden Lund had an assist as well.

Luis Avalos and Javier Aguilar each scored for Thomas Jefferson.

AHSTW (5-5) 4 1 – 5

Thomas Jefferson (1-9) 1 1 – 2

Tri-Center 3 Riverside 0: The Class 1A No. 12 Trojans snapped a three-game skid after Friday’s shutout win over the Bulldogs.

Hayden Mass scored twice for TC and Evan Wham scored the other goal in the win, and Tanner Nelson had an assist.

Riverside (1-4) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (6-6) 2 1 – 3