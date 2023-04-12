After a quiet and scoreless first half Class 3A No. 15 Abraham Lincoln found their groove in the second half to top Sioux City North 3-0 in Sioux City on Tuesday evening.

AL collected their third win of the season and their second shutout win of the year to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Scoring a goal each for the Lynx were Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Allison Smith, and Taylor Ferguson. Ferguson also had an assist, while Aubree McCumber and Liberty Bates also chipped in assists in the win. Goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf made eight saves in goal.

The Lynx will look to keep up their winning ways on Saturday at the Border Battle Tournament against Elkhorn South (Neb.) at 8 a.m. and Nevada at 11:30 a.m.

Sioux City North (1-3) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (3-3) 0 3 – 3

Lewis Central 5 Omaha South 2: Class 2A No. 10 Lewis Central won a big game across the river over Omaha South at Tranquility Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Haylee Erickson led the Titans with the hat trick while Gracie Hays added two more goals. Izzy McNeal accounted for three assists, and Reese Ford had one assist for LC in the win.

Bishop Heelan 6 Thomas Jefferson 0: Class 1A No. 10 Bishop Heelan’s offense was too much for the Yellow Jackets and TJ was unable to find the back of the net themselves to answer to the Crusader’s offense.

Thomas Jefferson (1-3) 0 0 – 0

Bishop Heelan (3-2) 2 4 – 6

Boys

Underwood 5 Creston 1: The Eagles snapped a two-game skid at home as they topped the Panthers in Underwood.

Creston (0-3) 1 0 – 1

Underwood (2-2) 2 3 – 5

Des Moines Hoover 1 Treynor 0: Class 3A No. 1 Des Moines Hoover topped Class 1A’s No. 1 Treynor by just a goal in Treynor. Cardinal goalkeeper Nate Petersen had a busy day with 16 saves.

Des Moines Hoover (4-0) 1 0 – 1

Treynor (3-1) 0 0 – 0

Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0: The Class 4A No. 9 Stars edged past the Lynx in Council Bluffs to remain undefeated on the season.

Sioux City North (4-0) 1 0 – 1

Abraham Lincoln (3-2) 0 0 – 0

Bishop Heelan 10 Thomas Jefferson 0: Class 2A No. 3 Bishop Heelan kept their undefeated record intact after a mercy rule win over Thomas Jefferson in Council Bluffs.

Bishop Heelan (3-0) 6 4 – 10

Thomas Jefferson (1-4) 0 0 – 0

Denison-Schleswig 3 Lewis Central 2:The Monarchs handed the Titans a second consecutive defeat after trailing by a goal at halftime in Council Bluffs.

Denison-Schleswig (1-2) 1 2 – 3

Lewis Central (1-4) 2 0 – 2