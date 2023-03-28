The Abraham Lincoln girls’ soccer team opened their season with a 5-0 win over St. Albert at Gale Wickersham Stadium which also earned head coach Robbie Miller his 100th career win.

“All credit goes to the girls, they’re the ones who make these milestones happen,” Miller said. “We had some uncertainty coming into this season we lost some great players last year, but we also have a lot of talent back.

“Jazmin was awesome at the midfield today, Liberty had a hat trick of assists, I’m sure she would have liked to put one in the back of the net but she played a big distributive role here today. I’m really proud of everybody’s effort here today, we talked about playing with intensity and we did that today.”

The Lynx kept the ball in their attacking side of the field for the majority of the game, however, it wasn’t until the ninth minute when Jazmin Martinez Rangel scored the first goal of the season for the Lynx off a centering pass from junior Liberty Bates.

Martinez Rangel about nine minutes later in the 18th minute scored her second goal of the day to push the lead up to 2-0 which was how the score would stay heading into halftime. But the Lynx were dominating possession and tempo to create multiple looks by the goal.

“Coach Miller did a great job of creating a new system for us to use this season,” Martinez Rangel said. “It’s got us playing a bit of a different style and I think it’s been working very well and I think it’s going to get better as we go on this season.”

The Lynx would double their lead after two 47th-minute goals from Taylor Ferguson. Ferguson’s first goal was assisted by Martinez Rangel and Bates lent a hand in assisting Ferguson’s second goal.

The Lynx netted their fifth and final goal as Aubree McCumber booted it to the back of the net through a crowd after a third assist from Bates. For the first game, the Lynx were happy with how their offense performed.

“We all worked together really well today,” Bates said. “Our chemistry is really starting to settle in. We still got a lot to work on but it was a very good first game.”

The Lynx passed their first test of the season but will have two big tests that will show exactly where this team is at as they take a rematch of last year’s state semifinal against Ankeny and then play a rematch of last year’s Class 3A final against Ankeny Centennial.

“We got two really tough opponents this weekend as we keep working on building our chemistry,” Miller said. “Two familiar opponents that we played in the state tournament, we know they’re going to be good again this year and we’re going to be to see who we are and where we’re at after this weekend.”

“We really have to prepare for this weekend,” Bates added. “The teams we’re going to face are going to be really intense and they’re going to demand us to bring the heat and play hard, so it’ll be a big weekend.”

When asked if revenge was on the mind for the Centennial game Bates chuckled and replied. “Of course.”

The Lynx will take on the Ankeny Hawks in Ankeny for the Ankeny & Centennial Crosstown Soccer Invitational on Friday at 5 p.m.

St. Albert (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (1-0) 2 3 – 5