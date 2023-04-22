The Abraham Lincoln Lynx improved to 2-0 against city teams after defeating St. Albert 4-1 on Friday evening.

The Lynx dominated the tempo and shots on goal to roll out to a 3-0 lead by halftime. Though going against the wind slowed their attack a bit in the second half, the Lynx did enough to put away the Falcons.

However, the Lynx look to work on capitalizing on more of their opportunities in future games.

“Overall it was a good game,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “We played well, we got on them right from the start. We had plenty of chances to pull ahead even further, and we need to be better at finishing more of those chances. I think we left a lot off the board.”

Scoring goals for the Lynx in this game were Brian Ledesma, Daniel Hornberg, and Ethan Pirie with one goal each. The Lynx also got a big game out of Irving Cruz who also scored a goal and had three assists to help orchestrate the offense. Parkhill was very pleased with how Cruz contributed to the offense and looks for him to have another big game on Tuesday when the Lynx face Thomas Jefferson, Cruz’s former team.

“Irving had a really big night for us,” Parkhill said. “He’s really starting to find his groove after battling an injury, and to be responsible for all four goals is huge and he’s really starting to hit his stride.

“I’m really excited to see what he can do on Tuesday. It’s kind of a bit of a revenge game for him after transferring from TJ last year. He’s really been looking forward to this one.”

After claiming their second city win, the Lynx have the chance to complete the sweep and capture the city crown on Tuesday against rival Thomas Jefferson. While the Lynx are excited about their chances this team is not paying attention to either team’s record as they just focus on claiming the city crown.

“One of our main goals this season was to claim the city title and now we have a chance to do that,” Parkhill said. “TJ is always a weird game for us. It doesn’t matter what the records are, or who’s playing what, it’s always going to be a fight. Both teams always get up for this game and it’s always going to be a hard-fought battle no matter what.”

The Lynx and Yellow Jacket boys will play after the girls' game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (5-4) 3 1 – 4

St. Albert (1-5) 0 1 – 1