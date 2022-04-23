PREP SOCCER: Lynx win two at Border Battle

Despite another windy day, it was a good day for the Class 3A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln earned two wins in Saturday’s Border Battle Tournament at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

The Lynx defeated Millard North 2-0 in the morning and then defeated Elkhorn 8-1 later in the afternoon.

“It’s huge to get two wins like this against two quality teams from Nebraska,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “We played really well in both games. Our defense played really well in both games and shut down each opponent’s weapons.”

In game one, the Lynx faced a tough task in facing a defensive-centric Mustangs team. However, senior Hanna Schimer found the back of the net once in the front half of the first half and then found it again in the 53rd minute to give the Lynx the 2-0 advantage.

The Lynx would then play against a top 10 team in Nebraska’s Class B in the afternoon. However, the Lynx’s offense exploded for five first-half goals against Class B No. 7 Elkhorn. While the Antlers would score one in the second half, the Lynx would put away three more in the second half to run away with the win in convincing fashion.

Leading the scoring against Elkhorn was Schimmer with five goals, Liberty Bates scored two goals for A.L. and one goal was recorded as an own goal against the Antlers.

Miller says after these two wins that this was the best he’s seen the girls play yet.

“We played as well as we have all year here today,” Miller said. “We’re starting to see some things pay off, our chemistry is starting to connect and we’re heading in the right direction with playoffs coming up here in a few weeks. Now our focus is turned to Tuesday where we’ll have a big rivalry game and we’re excited to keep playing and hopefully finish out the season on a strong note.”

The Lynx will look to keep things rolling as they will play Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Check back soon for more results on Saturday’s other Border Battle Tournament games.

Abraham Lincoln 1 1 – 2

Millard North (3-7) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (8-3) 5 3 – 8

Elkhorn (7-5) 0 1 – 1