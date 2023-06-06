The 2023 boys and girls Missouri River Conference teams have been released, and 12 girls and four boys from Council Bluffs earned a spot on the list.

For the girls first Abraham Lincoln’s Liberty Bates was one of the four forwards honored as she led the Lynx with 27 goals in her senior season. Jazmin Martinez-Rangel also made the first team as a midfielder as she led the team with 16 assists and scored 10 goals, Alli Smith also made the first team as a Midfielder. Smith scored 12 goals and dished out seven assists. Trista Baker made the first team for the Lynx as a defender after starting 17 games.

On the second team, Thomas Jefferson’s Makenna Kramer earned a spot among the forwards as she led TJ with 13 goals and had four assists as well. Joining Krammer in the second team forwards list was AL’s Aubree McCumber who scored five goals and had two assists.

Jenna Pane and Grace Strong also earned second-team honors as midfielders from Thomas Jefferson. Pane scored six goals and passed out three assists, Strong scored four times and had nine assists.

On the defenders list TJ’s Trinity Minor played in all 20 games and started 19 of them, and contributed four assists. AL had two players make the defender’s list as well as Megan Elam and Lexy Mayo were honored. Elam scored a goal and had two assists while Mayo had an assist.

AL’s Savanna Vanderwerf was named the second team’s goalkeeper after posting an 86.6% saving percentage on the season and posting 10 shutouts throughout the year.

For the boys Irving Cruz was a first-team forward as he scored six goals and had nine assists, Jonathan Amador was listed as a midfielder after leading the Lynx with 10 goals and seven assists. Logan Vargas earned first-team defender honors as he started all 18 games and has three assists on the year.

Julian Jimenez was the only area player named to the second team at forward. Jimenez scored six goals and had five assists.

Congrats to all the honored athletes for a great season.