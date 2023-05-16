St. Albert 3 AHSTW 1: Class 1A No. 16 St. Albert defeated the Vikings in Treynor in the Class 1A Substate 8 first-round game.
The Falcons and Vikings both found the back of the net once in the first half. The Falcons then took charge with a pair of goals in the second half.
Freshman Kyle Irwin led the Falcon scoring with two goals and had an assist as well. Freshman Krystopher Mosely also scored a goal and had an assist, and Adam Denny had an assist in the win.
The Falcons advance to play Treynor on Monday at Treynor at 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert (10-8) 1 2 – 3
AHSTW (5-9) 1 0 – 1
Tri-Center 3 Riverside 2: The Trojans edged by a valiant effort from the Bulldogs in a Class 1A Substate 8 first-round game.
Hayden Mass had two goals, while Johnny Zacharias had one goal in the playoff win. Ethan Schneckloth and Holden Skow had one assist each for the Trojans.
Tri-Center advances onto the substate semifinal on Monday where they will play Class 1A No. 12 Underwood.
Riverside (1-7) 1 1 – 2
Tri-Center (8-7) 2 1 – 3
Girls
Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0: The Lady Vikes' season came to an end on Monday in Missouri Valley to the Lady Reds.
AHSTW (0-12) 0 0 – 0
Missouri Valley (4-8) 3 2 – 5