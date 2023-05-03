Abraham Lincoln 10 LeMars 0: It was a quick night for the Lynx as they scored five goals in each half to defeat the Bulldogs.

Liberty Bates led the Lynx’s offense with four goals and two assists, Jazmin Martinez Rangel had a productive day as well with two goals and two assists, and Aubree McCumber, Alli Baumbach, Haylie Santon, and Taylor Ferguson all scored once in the win.

LeMars (5-8) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (9-5) 5 5 – 10

Glenwood 10 Creston 0: The Rams claimed their fifth straight win, this time at home against Creston.

Nora Dougherty had a very productive day with four goals and four assists, Jaylynn Floyd scored three times, Alaina Meads scored twice, and Molly Williams had a goal. Brielle Allmon pitched in an assist as well.

Creston (1-11) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (8-5) 7 3 – 10

Sioux City East 3 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders scored all three of their goals in the first half and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t come up with an answer.

Thomas Jefferson (6-6) 0 0 – 0

Sioux City East (5-3) 3 0 – 3

East Sac County 3 AHSTW 1: The Raiders defeated the Lady Vikes to snap a four-game skid in Wall Lake.

AHSTW (0-9) 1 0 – 1

East Sac County (3-7) 2 1 – 3

Boys

Glenwood 10 Creston 0: The Class 2A No. 6 Rams boosted their win streak up to eight straight games after winning via mercy rule at Creston.

Caden Johnson led the charge with four goals and two assists, Cameron Kings had three goals and two assists, Cort Lovato and Josh Leu also scored goals in the win. Nolan Clark and Trevor Hargens dished out an assist each as well.

Glenwood (9-1) 5 5 – 10

Creston (2-11) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln 4 LeMars 0: The Lynx scored all four goals in the first half to defeat the Bulldogs, which marks the sixth straight win.

Irving Cruz, Julian Jimenez, Ethan Pirie, and Jonathan Amador all scored a goal. Amador also had three assists and Cruz had an assist as well.

Abraham Lincoln (9-4) 4 0 – 4

LeMars (6-7) 0 0 – 0

Sioux City East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders offense was too much to handle as they scored seven goals in the first half then ended the game early on in the second half.

Sioux City East (5-6) 7 3 – 10

Thomas Jefferson (2-10) 0 0 – 0

East Sac County 3 AHSTW 0: After a scoreless first half the Raiders netted three goals in the second half to claim the win.

AHSTW (5-6) 0 0 – 0

East Sac County (3-5) 0 3 – 3

Perry 3 Treynor 2: The Class 2A No.10 Perry Bluejays edged past the 1A No. 6 Cardinals in Treynor in a shootout.

The Cardinals fell behind 2-0 by halftime but rallied back to force overtime, but couldn’t complete the comeback in shootouts. Sam Burmeister and Andrew Kellar scored the goals in regulation for the Cardinals.

Perry (5-5) 2 0 0 0 4 – 3

Treynor (8-5) 0 2 0 0 3 – 2