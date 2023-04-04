Glenwood 6 Atlantic 0: Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood had four players on the score sheet as they shut out Class 2A No. 15 Atlantic at home.

Nora Dougherty and Jaylynn Floyd each scored two goals for the Rams. Alaina Meads and Hadley Carman also scored a goal in the win. Dougherty, Molly Williams, Ava Scott, Brielle Allmon, and Anna Lunning all had one assist as well.

Glenwood will return to action on Thursday when they host Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln at 5:30 p.m.

Atlantic (1-1) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (1-2) 4 2 – 6

Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0: Class 1A No. 10 Underwood had its offense clicking on all cylinders as seven players found the back of the net in the authoritative win.

Haley Stangl, Lola Paulson, and Georgia Paulson all scored two goals for the Eagles. Raegan Ward, Macey Johnson, Kayleigh Opal, and Koryn Trede scored goals.

The Eagles will play again on Monday as they host Treynor at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley (0-2) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (3-1) 5 5 – 10

Harlan 2 St. Albert 1: The Cyclones scored a goal in each half to fend off the Saintes. Ella Klusman scored the lone goal for St. Albert.

The Saintes will play again on April 11 when they travel to Glenwood for a 5:30 p.m. game.

St. Albert (0-3) 0 1 – 1

Harlan (3-1) 1 1 – 2

West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0: The Wildcats shut out the Lady Vikes in Stuart to open their season.

AHSTW plays again on Monday against Van Meter in Avoca at 4:30 p.m.

AHSTW (0-3) 0 0 – 0

West Central Valley (1-0) 1 1 – 2

Boys

Glenwood 8 Atlantic 1: The Ram's offense trampled the Trojans as senior Caden Johnson netted four goals and had an assist in the win to lead the charge.

Adam Severn, Nolan Clark, and Cameron King also scored goals for the Rams.

The Rams will host St. Albert for their next game on April 11.

Glenwood (3-1) 4 4 – 8

Atlantic (0-3) 0 1 – 1

Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Stars rolled through the Yellow Jackets for their second win of the season.

Thomas Jefferson springs back into action the next day at LeMars. Check back soon for results on this game.

Sioux City North (2-0) 7 3 – 10

Thomas Jefferson (0-2) 0 0 – 0

Harlan 3 St. Albert 2: The Cyclones edged past the Falcons in a close Hawkeye 10 battle.

Adam Denny and Kyle Irwin were the goal scorers for the Falcons. St. Albert will play again on April 11 at Glenwood at 7 p.m.

St. Albert (0-1) 1 1 – 2

Harlan (2-1) 1 2 – 3

West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0: The Wildcats handed the Vikings their first loss of the season in Stuart on Monday evening.

The Vikings will look to rebound on Monday when they host Van Meter at 6:15 p.m.

AHSTW (2-1) 0 0 – 0

West Central Valley (1-0) 1 1 – 2