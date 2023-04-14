Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood won a low-scoring but thrilling contest over Class 1A No. 1 Treynor in Glenwood on Thursday afternoon 1-0.

Caden Johnson scored a goal early in the second half for the game’s only goal. After that the Ram defense stood strong and kept the Cardinals out of the goal for the rest of the day to clinch an impressive ranked win at home.

Glenwood will play their next game on Monday at Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center in Neola at 4:30 p.m. Treynor will look to end this two-game skid on Saturday when the play Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. at the LC Invite.

Treynor (3-2) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (5-1) 0 1 – 1

Panorama 8 AHSTW 2: Class 1A No. 7 AHSTW dropped its third straight game, this time to Panorama at home.

Ethan Holtz and Landon Golden scored goals in the loss, while Brayden Lund had an assist.

Panorama (3-2) 5 3 – 8

AHSTW (2-3) 0 2 – 2

Sioux City North 4 Lewis Central 2: The Titans fell in their third straight game, this time to Class 4A No. 9 Sioux City North in Sioux City.

Boston Hensley scored both goals for the Titans and Adriene Robles had an assist.

The Titans will look to bring this skid to a halt on Saturday against Class 3A No. 6 LeMars at 10:45 a.m.

Lewis Central (1-4) 1 1 – 2

Sioux City (5-0) 2 2 – 4

Girls

Thomas Jefferson 6 Missouri Valley 1: The Yellow Jackets snapped a three game skid at home on Thursday afternoon.

The Yellow Jacket offense was rocking in the first half as they found the back of the net five time in the half. Makena Kramer and Grace Strong had two goals each for the Yellow Jackets. Ava Rief and Kendall Hosick also found the back of the net one time each.

Meanwhile, Trinity Minor, Jenna Pane, Grace Strong, Kaylea Hintze and Camryn Hosick had assists in TJ’s win over the Lady Reds.

The Yellow Jackets will look to keep their momentum building as they host Omaha Buena Vista on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and then play at home again on Saturday against Omaha Northwest at 4:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley (1-4) 1 0 – 1

Thomas Jefferson (2-3) 5 1 – 6

West Central Valley 1 Tri-Center 0: A second half goal helped the Wildcats defeat the Trojans in Neola on Thursday afternoon.

West Central Valley (4-1) 0 1 – 1

Tri-Center (5-3) 0 0 – 0

Panorama 8 AHSTW 0: The Panthers scored six goals in the first half and a pair more in the second half to cruise past the Lady Vikes in Avoca.

Panorama (5-0) 6 2 – 8

AHSTW (0-5) 0 0 – 0