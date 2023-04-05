Lewis Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 0: The Class 2A No. 10 Titans rolled through the Knights as Haylee Erickson had a hat trick and four assists to lead LC to its first win of the season.

Joining Erickson on the scoresheet was Gracie Hays with two goals and an assist, Maya Humlicek had a goal and an assist, Reagan Lea and Reese Ford each had a goal, and Abby Hoss had an assist.

Lewis Central (1-2) 7 1 – 8

Kuemper Catholic (0-3) 0 0 – 0

LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 2: The Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead by halftime, but the Jackets stormed back with two goals of their own in the second half, but the Bulldogs spoiled the comeback with a goal in the second half as well.

LeMars (4-0) 2 1 – 3

Thomas Jefferson (1-2) 0 2 – 2

Bishop Heelan 2 Abraham Lincoln 1: Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln suffered its third straight defeat, this time to Class 1A No. 7 Bishop Heelan in Sioux City in a shootout.

Taylor Ferguson scored the Lynx’s lone goal in regulation.

Abraham Lincoln (1-3) 1 0 0 0 – 1

Bishop Heelan (2-2) 1 0 0 1 – 2

Boys

Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 0: The Titans trampled Kuemper in Carroll to earn their first win of the season.

Dan Overall and Brandon Hoss scored two goals each in the win. Brayden Shepard, Landon Duff, and Dylan Voudry each had a goal as well. Voudry and Duff had assists, Noah Mortensen, Sam Adkins, and Jayke McKern also had assists for LC in the win.

Lewis Central (1-1) 4 3 – 7

Kuemper Catholic (0-4) 0 0 – 0

LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 2: The Bulldogs pulled away from the Yellow Jackets at Gale Wickersham Stadium to keep their undefeated record intact.

LeMars (3-0) 2 3 – 5

Thomas Jefferson (0-3) 1 1 – 2

Bishop Heelan 6 Abraham Lincoln 1: The Crusaders’ offense was too much to contain as they scored three goals in each half against the Lynx.

Ethan Pirie scored the lone goal for AL, and Brian Ledesma had the assist for that goal.

Bishop Heelan (2-0) 3 3 – 6

Abraham Lincoln (0-1) 0 1 – 1