PREP SOCCER: Titans and Falcons pick up wins; Saintes, Lynx fall

Girls

Lewis Central 8, Sioux City Heelan 0

Class 2A No. 7 Lewis Central had senior Hana Daoudi score five goals to push the Titans past the Crusaders in Council Bluffs on Monday afternoon.

Junior Gracie Hays scored two goals for L.C. and senior Natalie Smith netted a goal as well. Sophomore Haylee Erickson led the Titans with three assists.

With the win, Lewis Central has now won six consecutive games.

Sioux City Heelan (6-4) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (11-2) 5 3 – 8

Harlan 1, St. Albert 0

A second-half goal from the Cyclones led to the Saintes' second-straight defeat. Despite the one goal, sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield made four saves to keep the Saintes in the game.

The Saintes will return to action on Saturday as they will head to the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament.

St. Albert (5-6) 0 0 – 0

Harlan (6-5) 0 1 – 1

Boys

St. Albert 1, Atlantic 0

Senior Gavin Tarbox scored the game’s lone goal in the second half to end the Falcon’s four-game skid in Atlantic and earn the team its second Hawkeye 10 win of the season.

St. Albert will play Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Monday at 6 p.m.

St. Albert (4-7) 0 1 – 1

Atlantic (1-9) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central 5, Creston 0

Class 2A No. 4 Lewis Central had two goals from Jonah Churchill and Brayden Shepard, London McSorley, and Jonathan Barradas all scored one goal for the Titans as well.

Boston Hensley led the team with three assists.

Lewis Central will host inner-city foe Abraham Lincoln on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lewis Central (7-2) 3 2 – 5

Creston (3-5) 0 0 – 0

Harlan 2, Abraham Lincoln 0

The Lynx offense could get enough going as they fell to the Cyclones at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Lynx hosted LeMars on Tuesday and will take on Lewis Central on Thursday at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Harlan (6-7) 1 1 – 2

Abraham Lincoln (2-9) 0 0 – 0