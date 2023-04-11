Tri-Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: Tri-Center collected its fifth win of the season on the road as it earned its second shutout win of the year.

Brooke Daughenbaugh had a pair of goals for Tri-Center while Cassidy Cunningham also found the back of the net once. Rachel Hundtofte and Jaden Franke assisted with the goals for the Trojans.

Tri-Center (5-2) 2 1 – 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-3) 0 0 – 0

Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0: Class 1A No. 8 Van Meter made quick work of the Lady Vikes, scoring nine goals in the first half and one more in the second half to end the game by mercy rule.

AHSTW (0-4) 0 0 – 0

Van Meter (3-1) 9 1 – 10

Boys

Van Meter 8 AHSTW 1: The Bulldog's offense was too much for the Vikings as Class 1A No. 7 AHSTW dropped its second straight game. Brayden Lund had the only goal of the game for AHSTW.