Tri-Center 3 Denison-Schleswig 1: The Trojans won their second game in as many days at Neola City Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Seniors Abby Schuett and Rachel Hundtofte each scored a goal for TC and freshman Lucy Elsener also found the back of the net once to lead the Trojans to victory.

Senior goalkeeper Preslie Arbaugh also made 10 saves.

The Trojans will play again on Friday at the TJ Tourney against Columbus Scotus at 4 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig (0-1) 0 1 – 1

Tri-Center (2-0) 0 3 – 3

Boys

Riverside 3 Atlantic 1: The Bulldogs earned a win on the road to open their season.

Aiden Bell found the back of the net twice for Riverside and his teammate Dawson Henderson scored once to lead the offense. Defensively, Kaeden Pleas made 14 saves between the posts for the Bulldogs.

Indianola 1 Lewis Central 0: The Indians spoiled the Titans' season opener as Indianola’s Eric Schmidt kicked in a 71st-minute penalty kick to decide the game and hand the Titans their first defeat.

The Titans will play again on Tuesday in Carroll as they take on the Kuemper Catholic Knights at 5:45 p.m.

Lewis Central (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Indianola (1-0) 0 1 – 1