Tri-Center 3 Logan-Magnolia 2: The Trojans scored two goals in the first half to take an early lead, then held off the Panther’s rally attempt in the second half with one more goal to earn the win.

Lucy Elsener scored twice and Alexis Flaharty scored once for TC in the win, while Elsener, Angel Armstrong, and Brooke Daughenbaugh all had one assist.

Logan-Magnolia (7-8) 0 2 – 2

Tri-Center (7-7) 2 1 – 3

Tri-Center 4 Logan-Magnolia 0: The Trojans got their second straight shutout win and pushed their overall record above the .500 mark again.

Hayden Mass, Holden Skow, Morgan Andersen, and Dayton Plambeck all had a goal to earn the Western Iowa Conference win for the Trojans. Plambeck also had an assist, while keeper Hayden Benson made four saves in the shutout victory.

Logan-Magnolia (0-11) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (7-6) 3 1 – 4