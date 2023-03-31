Underwood 3 Bishop Heelan 1: The Class 1A No. 10 Eagles earned a solid win to start their season as they defeated the Class 1A No. 7 Crusaders in Underwood.

The Eagles and Crusaders were tied at 1-1 at the half, but after some adjustments, the Eagles silenced Heelan for the rest of the afternoon and pulled away with two second-half goals.

Haley Stangl, Tieler Hull, and Kayleigh Opal all scored goals for the Eagles, and Raegan Ward and Georgia Paulson had the assists.

The Eagles return to action on Monday when they host Missouri Valley for a 5 p.m. game.

Bishop Heelan (0-1) 1 0 – 1

Underwood (1-0) 1 2 – 3

Grand View Christian 4 AHSTW 2: The Lady Vikes lost a hard-fought game at Cownie Park in Des Moines to the Thunder in their season opener.

Halle Goodman and Grace Porter scored goals for AHSTW in the loss while Alondra Vargas had an assist. Goalie Miranda Akers accounted for 10 saves between the posts.

The Lady Vikes played again on Friday against at Logan-Magnlia. Check back soon for results on this game.

Boys

AHSTW 5 Grand View Christian 2: The Vikings opened the season with a solid offensive performance and a victory.

Ethan Holtz scored twice while Brayden Lund and Aidan Martin had one goal and two assists each for the Vikings. Kayden Baxter also netted a goal for the Vikings.

The Vikings turned right around and played at Logan-Magnolia on Friday evening. Check back soon for results on this game.

Treynor 3 Harlan 0: The Cardinals opened their season by shutting out the Cyclones in Treynor on Thursday afternoon.

Mason Yochum, Sam Burmeister, and Brock Poland all scored goals for the Cardinals. Burmeister also had an assist in the game. Goalkeeper Nate Petersen made seven saves in the game as well for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will play again on Saturday in the Perry Invitational Tournament. Their first game will be at 10:30 a.m. against Des Moines North.

Harlan (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (1-0) 1 2 – 3