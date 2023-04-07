Thomas Jefferson 10 Logan-Magnolia 0: The Yellow Jackets didn’t even need the full 80 minutes nor 70 minutes to earn their first win of the season as they rolled by Logan-Magnolia at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

"We've already had a couple of heartbreaking games so it was really good to get this one," Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said. "This team has been playing well, we just haven't capitalized on some opportunities like we did last night so I told the guys that the goals are coming.

"We have a lot of young guys starting for us this year, and I think we really needed that game to show them that the goals are here and we do have guys that can score them it just has to come together in one night."

Among the multiple-goal scorers for Thomas Jefferson Mayson Krammer had two goals and kicked another goal that deflected off a defender into the goal, within the first half to lead the charge, and Javier Aguilar had a hat trick in this game. The scoring spree would continue until the Jackets engaged the 10-goal mercy rule with 11:31 left on the clock.

Other scores for the Yellow Jackets include Luis Avalos, Mateo Kermoade, Emmanuel Martinez, and Logan Larsen, scoring a goal each.

The Yellow Jackets now prepare for a big test against Bishop Heelan on Tuesday. Silva spoke about what this team needs to do to play well against an always formidable Crusader team.

"Heelan is a very good team," Silva said. "To play well against teams like this, the guys have to take what they did in the last game and try to carry as much of that over as we can. It's important that we try to keep a zero on the scoreboard for them and capitalize on the opportunities they present us. Hopefully, this high-scoring win will build our guys' confidence and we can put away some goals against Heelan as well."

The Yellow Jackets will look to keep this momentum rolling on Tuesday when they host Bishop Heelan at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia (0-3) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (1-3) 6 4 – 10

Tri-Center 7 Atlantic 2: After suffering their first loss of the season two days prior, Tri-Center bounced back into the win column over Atlantic on the road.

The two teams went into the half tied at 2-2, but TC’s offense exploded in the second half, and its defense kept Atlantic silent for the rest of the game to pull away. Ethan Schneckloth and Zach Murley had two goals apiece for the Trojans while Holden Skow and Hayden Mass had a goal as well to help TC earn the win.

Tri-Center will host West Central Valley on April 14 for a 4:30 p.m. game at Neola City Park.

Tri-Center (4-1) 2 0 – 2

Atlantic (0-4) 2 5 – 7

West Central Valley 3 Underwood 1: The Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the season as they defeated the Eagles in Stuart. No player stats were reported.

The Eagles will play again on Monday when they host Treynor at 5 p.m.

Underwood (1-1) 0 1 – 1

West Central Valley (2-0) 1 2 – 3

Girls

Abraham Lincoln 3 Glenwood 1: Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln got a much-needed win over Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood on the road to snap a three-game skid.

After a quiet and scoreless first half, the Lynx struck first as Taylor Ferguson knocked in the first two goals for the Lynx. Nora Dougherty scored in the 61st minute to cut the Lynx’s lead in half, but Liberty Bates booted in a goal less than a minute later to regain the two-goal lead 3-1, which would hold through the rest of the game.

The Lynx will look to claim another win when they travel to Sioux City North on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game. Glenwood will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host St. Albert at 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (2-3) 0 3 – 3

Glenwood (1-3) 0 1 – 1

Tri-Center 3 Atlantic 2: Tri-Center handed Class 2A No. 15 Atlantic their second defeat of the season, this one being on the road in Atlantic.

Rachel Hundtofte scored twice for TC, and Cassidy Cunningham added a goal as the Trojans rallied back from an early deficit in the first half.

Tri-Center will play again on Monday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Center (4-2) 1 2 – 3

Atlantic (2-2) 2 0 – 2