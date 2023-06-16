Riverside 17 Tri-Center 4: The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the second and fourth innings to pull away from the Trojans in Neola for their fifth straight win.

Out of 14 total hits for the Bulldogs, Madison Kelley led the way with four hits and five RBIs. Kayden Schnack, Adaline Martens, and Elly Henderson all connected for two hits in the win.

Ayla Richardson earned the win on the mound after pitching three innings and allowing just one hit. Sophia Fenner also pitched for two innings and struck out four while allowing just one hit.

Riverside (10-7) 071 72X X – 17

Tri-Center (3-12 013 00X X – 4

Treynor 9 AHSTW 8: The Cardinals scored seven runs through the final two innings to take a late lead and then hold off AHSTW’s late comeback attempt.

Delaney Mathews pitched all seven innings, struck out seven in the win, and also had two hits with the bats. Jadyn Huisman led the Cards and had three hits and three RBIs and Addie Minahan had two hits as well.

Bryanna Wood led AHSTW with two hits and Halle Goodman had a hit and two RBIs as well.

Treynor (7-6) 101 003 4 – 9

AHSTW (9-10) 320 010 2 – 8

Audubon 10 Underwood 0: The Wheelers built a 6-0 lead by the end of the second inning as they pulled away from the Eagles to snap a two-game skid.

The Wheelers had 14 hits in the win. Claire Cook had two of the three team hits for Underwood.

Underwood (4-16) 000 000 X – 0

Audubon (9-5) 331 021 X – 10

The Abraham Lincoln versus Thomas Jefferson doubleheader was postponed with a later date yet to be determined.