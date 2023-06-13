Both Riverside and AHSTW cruised in Monday’s softball action, while Treynor and Underwood suffered defeats.

Riverside 7 Audubon 1: The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fourth to break the silence and four more in the seventh to put the game away on the road.

Sophia Fenner went all seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out three batters in the win. Madison Kelley, Kaycie Perkins, and Lilli Reed all had two hits each for the Bulldogs.

Riverside (8-7) 000 300 4 – 7

Audubon (8-4) 000 001 0 – 1

AHSTW 16 Tri-Center 2: The Lady Vikes rolled by the Trojans to rise above .500 again for the season.

Graycen Partlow had two hits and four RBIs, Sienna Christian posted three hits, Halle Goodman added a hit and two RBIs, and Kendra Hansen had a hit and two RBIs.

Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp had one hit and an RBI for Tri-Center.

AHSTW improves to 9-8 on the year, and Tri-Center falls to 2-11.

Logan-Magnolia 9 Treynor 3: Class 1A No. 12 Logan-Magnolia scored at least one run through the first five innings of the game to pull away from the Cardinals in Logan.

Jadyn Huisman, Maili McKern, Zoey Zadalis, and Delaney Mathews had two hits each for the Cards.

Treynor (5-5) 010 001 1 – 3

Logan-Magnolia (10-2) 212 310 0 – 9

Missouri Valley 17 Underwood 2: Class 2A No. 11 Missouri Valley scored seven runs in the top of the third inning to start pulling away from the Eagles for their 15th straight win and avenged an earlier loss to the Eagles from back on May 25th.

Mary Stephens had two hits for the Eagles.

Missouri Valley (17-1) 207 44X X – 17

Underwood (4-14) 001 10X X – 2