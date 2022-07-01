PREP SOFTBALL: Cowgirls hold off Bulldogs

A young Riverside softball team brought its season to a close after a high-scoring defeat against Sidney in Oakland 13-10.

“The biggest thing with our team this year was the on-base differential,” Bulldogs coach Chris Conover said. “If we are plus five or more on our opponents, we’ve won, but if it’s bee four or fewer we’ve lost. It came back to bite us tonight again and it’s something they’ve been learning and working on.”

Both teams plated three runs in the first inning to start this fast-paced game. The Cowgirls then scored four runs in the second to pull ahead 7-3 which was how things would stay until the top of the fifth where the Cowgirls plated four more runs and were looking to wrap this game up.

The Bulldogs weren’t done yet though as they scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, after a two-RBI double from freshman Isabella Lloyd and would score one after the visitors scored a pair in the sixth inning.

After holding the Cowgirls scoreless in the top of the seventh the Bulldogs scored two runs to bring the game within three runs with just one out after a two-RBI double from eighth-grader Adaline Martens.

However, a strikeout and a pop fly would end the inning, and the Bulldogs’ rally attempt short and end the season with a first-round defeat.

Conover was still pleased with how his girls fought in this game. After informing us that he will not return as coach next year, Conover says this team has a bright future with this group in the years to come.

“There are 13 girls that should be back next year and 11 seventh-graders who were a part of the WIC championship,” Conover said. “I’m extremely proud of what all these girls have accomplished and hopefully whoever takes my place can build off this foundation and take advantage of the full cupboard. I’m extremely proud that I’m leaving a full cupboard to the next coach.”

Riverside graduates just one senior from this year’s team. The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 6-20.

Sidney (8-10);340;042;0;–;13

Riverside (6-20);300;041;2;–;10