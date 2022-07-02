PREP SOFTBALL: Eagles edge Lady Reds in regionals

Underwood 9, Missouri Valley 8: The Eagles rallied from a 6-1 deficit in the second inning and would score three runs in the top of the seventh to complete the comeback over the Lady Reds in Missouri Valley.

Ruby Patomson had three hits for the Eagles including a home run and had two RBIs. Mary Stephens, Clare Cook, and Ali Fischer all had two hits each, and Fischer had two RBIs as well.

Underwood (15-12);103;011;3;–;9

Missouri Valley (16-10);421;001;0;–;8

Thomas Jefferson 13, Sioux City West 3: The Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the first and fourth innings to make short work of the Wolverines and win the game in five innings.

Out of 13 total hits for the Yellow Jackets, Erin Exley led the way with three hits and had two RBIs. Carley Steinspring led the Jackets with three RBIs.

Alyssa Denman earned the win in the circle for the Yellow Jackets after pitching through all five innings, allowing four hits, and striking out four batters.

Sioux City West;001;20X;X;–;3

Thomas Jefferson;601;60X;X;–;13

Thomas Jefferson 10, Sioux City West 0: The Yellow Jacket’s bats stayed hot and connected for 11 hits while Carley Steinspring only allowed two hits for the Wolverines as T.J. completed the sweep.

Steinspring also struck out four batters. Alysa Arthur, Lexi Smith, Madeline Tierney, Shaeley Bose, and Steinspring all had two hits for the Yellow Jackets.

Sioux City West (0-35);000;000;0;–;0

Thomas Jefferson (10-26);002;215;0;–;10

Abraham Lincoln 4, Sioux City North 0: The Lynx scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning and Holly Hansen pitched a no-hitter to help the Lynx take game one over the Stars in Sioux City.

Hansen pitched through all seven innings and struck eight batters as well in the win. Jayden Hargrave led A.L. with two hits and an RBI.

Abraham Lincoln;000;400;0;–;4

Sioux City North;000;000;0;–;0

Abraham Lincoln 5, Sioux City North 2: The Lynx scored a run in the third and fourth inning then two more in the fifth to build a late lead over the Stars and complete the Friday night sweep.

Jayden Hargrave had two hits to lead the Lynx and had an RBI. Holly Hansen earned her second win of the night in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters.

Abraham Lincoln (13-20);001;120;1;–;5

Sioux City North (10-24);000;110;0;–;2

Atlantic 13, Lewis Central 9: The Trojans held off the Titans in a high-scoring contest in Council Bluffs on Friday night. Gracie Hays and Alyssa Griffin had two hits each for the Titans. The Titans fall to 12-22 on the season.