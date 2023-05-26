Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It took three innings for the Underwood and Missouri Valley to score runs, but the runs came in bunches from that point on as Underwood won another high-scoring thriller 14-13 over Missouri Valley in Missouri Valley.

The Eagles held a 6-3 lead heading into the sixth inning, but the Lady Reds plated four runs to take a slim 7-6 lead heading into the seventh. Needing at least one run to tie the game the Eagles went off and scored eight in the top half of the seventh and led 14-7 heading into the bottom half of the seventh.

The Lady Reds didn’t go down quietly as they came back within one run, but fell just short in their comeback attempt.

The Eagles connected for 17 hits as Claire Cook led the way with four hits and three RBIs. Ali Fletcher and Ruby Patomson each had three hits in the win. Fletcher also chipped in three RBIs.

Mary Stephens, despite allowing 13 hits, earned the win after pitching all seven innings and striking out three batters.

Underwood (2-1) 004 110 8 – 14

Missouri Valley (2-1) 003 004 6 – 13

AHSTW 13 Tri-Center 3: The Lady Vikes scored the first six runs of the game to quickly take control over the Trojans in Neola.

Graycen Partlow led AHSTW with four hits in the win. Sienna Christian and Rylie Knop each added two hits on the road. Sienna Christian earned the win after pitching all seven innings and striking out seven batters.

Hayden Thomas led TC with two hits and Kaeli Harris had two RBIs with a hit.

AHSTW (2-1) 423 031 X – 13

Tri-Center (0-3) 021 000 X – 3

LeMars 17 Abraham Lincoln 2: The Bulldog scored 12 runs in the top of the first to immediately take control of this game. LeMars had 14 hits in this game.

Kelsi Nelson, Jayden Hargrave, and Lexie Pearce each had a hit for the Lynx in this game.

LeMars (2-1) 1210 4XX X – 17

Abraham Lincoln (2-3) 011 0XX X – 2

LeMars 20 Abraham Lincoln 0: The Bulldogs' offense stayed hot in game two as they connected for 17 hits and scored all 20 runs within the first two innings.

Hanna Ferguson had the lone hit for the Lynx in this game.

LeMars (3-1) 1370 0XX X – 20

Abraham Lincoln (2-4) 000 0XX X – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1: The Class 4A No. 14 Warriors in all five innings of this contest and connected for 12 hits to beat the Yellow Jackets.

Carley Steinspring led TJ with two hits in this game.

Thomas Jefferson (0-3) 000 10X X – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) 412 13X X – 11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 1: The Warriors completed the sweep despite being outhit by the Yellow Jackets.

Among the eight hits for TJ, Madeline Tierney and Cara Ronk led the way with two hits each.

Thomas Jefferson (0-4) 010 00X X – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) 170 50X X – 13

Audubon 12 Riverside 2: The Wheelers connected for 10 hits as they beat the Bulldogs in Oakland.

Among the four hits for Riverside, Madison Kelley led with two and had an RBI as well.

Audubon (2-1) 340 203 0 – 12

Riverside (0-3) 000 020 0 – 2