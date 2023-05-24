The Abraham Lincoln softball team defeated Thomas Jefferson both times in Tuesday’s doubleheader at the Gale Wickersham athletic complex.

The Lynx won game one 8-4 and won a thrilling second game 9-8.

The Lynx and Yellow Jackets stood at a 2-2 after four innings, until the Yellow Jackets pushed a run in in the top of the fifth to take the lead. The Lynx, however, responded by scoring the next six runs of the game to run away with the win.

Jazmyne Villalobos led the Lynx with two hits while Jayden Hargrave and Lexie Pearce each had an RBI.

In game two, the Lynx sprung out to a 7-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets began building some momentum in the top of the fourth with three runs. Though it looked like the Lynx were going to pull away again, the Jackets kept fighting and scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut it down to a one-run game.

However, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to the Lynx for the second time that night.

This season, TJ is looking to improve daily and be playing their best softball by the end of the summer.

"We will be a very young team, so there will be some growing pains," Jackets head coach David Lutz said. "Some expectations and goals are to continue to develop and improve overall in the conference race."

With just one senior, Lutz added game experience will be a necessity to improvement, and they were also challenged by having five girls sports at the same time earlier in the season.

Lutz expects juniors Morgan Rasmussen, Madeline Tierney, Cara Ronk and Taryn Gant; sophomores Carley Steinspring -- returning All-Conference player -- and Rylee Perrine; and freshman Teygan Rasmussen -- top five in Iowa as an eighth-grader for runners caught stealing -- to be the main contributors.

Cara Ronk led the Yellow Jackets with three hits and three RBIs in game two. Kelsi Nelson led the Lynx with three hits of her own. Holly Hansen earned the win in the circle for both games.

Game One

Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 000 210 1 – 4

Abraham Lincoln (1-1) 020 024 0 – 8

Game Two

Thomas Jefferson (0-2) 000 350 0 – 8

Abraham Lincoln (2-1) 133 200 0 – 9

Underwood 29 IKM-Manning 22: Yes, you read that right. In a game that produced 31 combined hits and 51 runs total. The Eagles won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion in Irwin.

Alissa Fischer was one of four Eagle batters to have four hits in the game, she also led the team with nine RBIs. Ruby Patomson, Ali Fletcher, and Claire Cook all had four hits as well for the Eagles.

Underwood (1-0) 321 4312 4 – 29

IKM-Manning (0-1) 331 532 5 – 22

Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 4: The Titans overcame a 4-1 deficit after four innings by scoring eight unanswered runs to earn their first win of the season.

Brooklyn Damgaard and Connie Brougham had three hits each, and Kyleigh Moore and Brougham each had two RBI for the Titans.

Lewis Central (1-1) 000 114 3 – 9

Shenandoah (0-2) 000 400 0 – 4

Glenwood 14 Clarinda 0: Liz Thiesen hit a homer and drove in two, while Sara Kolle posted three hits and three RBIs in the Rams win. Allison Koontz pitched four innings and struck out six batters in a no-hitter.

Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 4: The Panthers opened a quick 7-0 lead on TC by the end of the third inning, and though the Trojans scored four in the top of the fourth to make things interesting, that was as close as they got in this game.

Tri-Center (0-1 ) 000 400 0 – 4

Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 106 000 0 – 7

Audubon 5 AHSTW 3: The Lady Vikes led this game up until the final inning where the Wheelers scored four runs in the top of the seventh, after scoring one in the sixth to spoil the Vikes' season opener.

Audubon (1-1) 000 001 4 – 5

AHSTW (0-1) 012 00 0 – 3