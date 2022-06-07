PREP SOFTBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets, softball wrap

Abraham Lincoln 5, Thomas Jefferson 4

After playing tight for the whole game. A Lynx run in the top of the fifth inning proved to be the deciding play as the Lynx won game one of the inner-city doubleheader.

Abraham Lincoln 100 310 0 – 5

Thomas Jefferson 010 300 0 – 4

Abraham Lincoln 7, Thomas Jefferson 3

After falling behind by a run in the second inning, the Lynx found their groove in the fourth and fifth inning where they scored all seven of their runs within those two innings.

Abraham Lincoln (4-6) 000 250 0 – 7

Thomas Jefferson (0-13) 010 010 1 – 3

St. Albert 7, Clarinda 2

Alexis Narmi threw 11 strikeouts to lead a solid defensive performance in game one to beat the Cardinals.

Clarinda 011 000 0 – 2

St. Albert 103 201 X – 7

Clarinda 6, St. Albert 4

A big fourth inning for the Cardinals put the Saintes in a hole and was not able to mount a comeback in game two of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

Clarinda (5-7) 001 500 0 – 6

St. Albert (4-5) 200 020 0 – 4

Glenwood 6, Lewis Central 0

The Rams held the Titans to just one hit in Monday’s first game of a Hawkeye 10 double header to defeat Lewis Central in Glenwood.

Allison Koontz also struck out 12 batters in the circle to help lead the Rams to an impressive defensive performance.

Koontz also had two hits and Lillie Albers also had two hits for the Rams.

Lewis Central 000 000 0 – 0

Glenwood 110 040 0 – 6

Glenwood 10, Lewis Central 3

The Ram's bats lit up the scoreboard in game two as Glenwood had 13 hits in this contest.

Madison Barrett, Coryl Matheny, and Sara Kolle all had three hits each for the Rams. Brynn Schrock was credited with the win in the circle after pitching six innings and allowing just three hits and striking out three.

Lewis Central (5-10) 010 002 0 – 3

Glenwood (6-4) 012 034 0 – 10

Missouri Valley 4, AHSTW 0

The Lady Reds scored three runs in the first inning and another in the sixth to defeat the Lady Vikes in Missouri Valley on Monday night.

The Lady Reds held the Vikes to just three hits.

AHSTW (6-3) 000 000 0 – 0

Missouri Valley (7-3) 300 001 0 – 4

Treynor 10, IKM-Manning 2

The Cardinals rolled by the Wolves in Treynor on Monday night for their third straight conference win.

IKM-Manning (1-5) – 2

Treynor (4-2) – 10

Underwood 17, Riverside 7

The Eagles scored at least one run through the first and sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs in six innings.

Ruby Patomson led Underwood with four hits and four RBIs. Ali Fletcher led the Eagles with six RBIs in the game. Carly Nelson got the win in the circle for the Eagles.

Riverside (0-8) 102 400 X – 7

Underwood (3-6) 351 233 X – 17