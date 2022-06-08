PREP SOFTBALL: Lynx sweep Wolverines, Cardinals and Rams get wins

Abraham Lincoln 13, Sioux City West 0

The Lynx exploded for 13 runs on eight hits in the second inning to beat the Wolverines in four innings.

Tessa Clifton led the Lynx with two hits and two RBIs. Holly Hansen earned the win in the circle after pitching three innings and striking out six batters.

Sioux City West 000 0XX X – 0

Abraham Lincoln 0130 XXX X – 13

Abraham Lincoln 13, Sioux City West 1

The Lynx opened the game with a 10-run first inning to take quick control over the Wolverines and scored three more in the third to end the game in four innings once again.

Clifton and Kelsi Nelson each had two hits for the Lynx in this game. Hansen got the win in the circle again after pitching through the whole game and striking out six batters while allowing just one hit.

Sioux City West (0-13) 001 0XX X – 1

Abraham Lincoln (6-6) 1003 XXX X – 13

Sioux City East 12, Thomas Jefferson 5

After scoring the first two runs of the game, Sioux City East responded with four runs in the bottom half of the first and then never gave up the lead for the rest of the game.

Thomas Jefferson 201 110 0 – 5

Sioux City East 410 241 0 – 12

Sioux City East 9, Thomas Jefferson 1

After staying neck and neck with each other through the first two innings, the Black Raiders ran away with the win after plating seven combined runs through the third, fourth, and fifth innings.

Thomas Jefferson (0-15) 010 000 0 – 1

Sioux City East (11-3) 102 141 0 – 9

Denison-Schleswig 9, Lewis Central 7

The Monarchs connected for 13 hits and scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally back in Council Bluffs to beat the Titans.

Haylee Wilcox led Lewis Central with two hits and three RBI, and Gracie Hays added two more hits.

Denison-Schleswig (4-5) 010 120 5 – 9

Lewis Central (5-11) 100 321 0 – 7

Kuemper Catholic 6, St. Albert 1

A four-run sixth inning for the Knights put the game out of reach for the Saintes in Carroll. Mallory Daley led the Saintes with two hits in the game.

St. Albert 000 100 0 – 1

Kuemper Catholic 002 004 0 – 6

Kuemper Catholic 16, St. Albert 0

The Saintes were held to just one hit from Alexis Narmi and the Knights exploded for 12 runs in the second inning to eventually win the game in four innings.

St. Albert (4-7) 000 0XX X – 0

Kuemper Catholic (6-9) 4120 XXX X – 16

Glenwood 5, Red Oak 1

The Rams took the lead in the top of the third with a pair of runs and never gave it up throughout the game.

Allison Koontz got the win in the circle after throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts and allowing just three hits. Koontz and Sara Kolle also had two hits to co-lead the Rams.

Glenwood (7-4) 002 001 2 – 5

Red Oak (0-10) 000 100 0 – 1

Griswold 8, Riverside 1

The Bulldogs were held to just three hits on Tuesday night in Oakland as the Tigers pulled away with their seventh win of the season.

Ayla Richardson, Markely Yanes, and Mica Welch all had a hit for the Bulldogs.

Griswold (7-1) 000 202 4 – 8

Riverside (0-10) 000 010 0 – 1

Treynor 9, Underwood 4

The Cardinals flew past the Eagles in Treynor thanks to a seven-run third inning for another Western Iowa Conference win.

Underwood (3-7) – 4

Treynor (5-2) – 9