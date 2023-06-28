Abraham Lincoln Lynx scored five runs in the final four innings to defeat Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday night 6-3 in a Missouri River Conference game.

“We had a lot of players come through clutch tonight,” Lynx coach Kristin McCoid said. “They made their plays, and we just told ourselves to keep cool, take things one pitch at a time and go from there. This is always a fun game, and the girls know they have to bring lots of energy because TJ always plays with heart, but we pulled through and got the win.”

“We’ve been trying to string some things together despite missing some people,” Yellow Jackets coach Dave Lutz said. “It makes our lineup a bit weaker, of course, when some players are gone, so we tried to steal some runs when we could, and we had too many innings where we hung zeros instead of at least a one and put some pressure on them.”

The Lynx struck first with a run in the top of the opening inning and would hold that lead until Madeline Tierney hit an RBI triple to bring in Grace Strong for the tying run. Cara Ronk followed that with an RBI single with a bunt down the third baseline to put the Jackets ahead 2-1 as Tierney came in to score.

That lead didn’t last too long, though, as Holly Hansen hit a sacrifice RBI to have Ayden Ferguson score in the top of the fourth. Kelsi Nelson then hit a two-RBI double to take the lead 4-2 midway through the fifth.

“We’ve been really up and down with our hitting, so it felt really good to get some timely hits here,” Nelson said. “I’ve kind of had my own little slump to get over at times this season, but getting some runners home off a couple of hits was great and good by our whole team.”

The Yellow Jackets got one of those runs back right away, though, as Ronk bunted down a hit that brought in a run off a fielder’s choice error but still trailed by a run as they ended up stranding a runner.

The Lynx sat the Yellow Jackets down in order and then expanded their lead in the top of the seventh as Nelson hit an RBI single to add an insurance run. Nelson would later score a run herself after Lilly Maddox was walked with loaded bases to make it 6-3.

The Yellow Jackets got a pair of runners on base with just one out in the bottom half of the seventh, but a ground out and back-to-back strikeouts from Holly Hansen closed out the game for the Lynx.

“We got the first out when they tried a bunt, and getting that first out in that final inning is always important,” Hansen said. “They got a couple of runners on, but all I tried to do was throw hard and spin the ball to make hard on them, and I got a couple of strikeouts to end it.”

The Yellow Jackets will play again on Wednesday at Sioux City East for a doubleheader, with game one at 5:30 p.m. AL will play again on Thursday when they host Sioux City West for a doubleheader, with game one at 5;30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (6 -22) 100 120 2 – 6

Thomas Jefferson (10-23) 002 010 0 – 3