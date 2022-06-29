PREP SOFTBALL: Rams beat top 15 opponent, Yellow Jackets top Bulldogs,

Glenwood 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3: A fourth-inning run proved vital as Glenwood edged past Class 3A No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a non-conference game in Glenwood on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Sara Kolle led the Rams with two hits and freshman Allison Koontz led Glenwood with two RBIs. Koontz also earned the win in the circle after pitching through all seven innings, giving up eight hits, and striking out four batters.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (25-8);102;000;0;–;3

Glenwood (18-11);030;100;0;–;4

Thomas Jefferson 8, Riverside 3: The Yellow Jackets scored five runs within the first four innings and then scored three more in the sixth inning to pull away from the Bulldogs at Gale Wickersham Complex.

Senior Alyssa Denman earned the win in the circle for the Yellow Jackets after pitching in all seven innings allowing five hits and striking out eight batters.

Senior Riah Davis, freshman Carley Steinspring, and sophomore Morgan Rasmussen all had two hits for the Yellow Jackets. Riverside eighth-grader Adaline Martens led the Bulldogs with two hits and an RBI.

Riverside (6-19);100;020;0;–;3

Thomas Jefferson (7-25); 112 103 0; – 8

AHSTW 2, St. Albert 1: The Lady Vikes edged past the Saintes in a non-conference showdown in Council Bluffs.

Senior Mallory Daley led St. Albert with two hits and sophomore Alexis Narmi had the team’s lone RBI to go with a hit on the evening. Lorelai Wahling had two hits for AHSTW and Grace Porter finished with a hit and an RBI.

AHSTW (18-8);–;2

St. Albert (8-20);–;1

Underwood 14, Fremont-Mills 3: The Eagles connected for 18 hits to triumph over the Knights in Tabor in five innings.

The Freshmen trio of Mary Stephens, Ruby Patomson, and Claire Cook had three hits each for Underwood. Cook led the bunch with three RBIs. Eighth-grader Carly Nelson got the win after pitching for five innings, allowing just four hits, and striking out five batters.

Underwood (14-11);–;14

Fremont- Mills (14-12);–;3

Tri-Center 12, West Harrison 2: The Trojans scored six runs in the second inning to take control of this game and would score the other six runs through the third and fifth innings.

Freshman Hayden Thomas connected for three hits and two RBIs. Junior Lilly Thomas also had two hits for the Trojans. Thomas also got the win in the circle for T.C. after pitching through all five innings of the game, allowing just two hits and striking out eight batters.

Tri-Center (6-14);061;230;0;–;12

West Harrison (1-20);002;000;0;–;2

Treynor 6 Woodbine 4: The Cardinals held a talented Tigers team to just three hits in Tuesday’s solid non-conference win in Woodbine.

Keelea Navara had three hits for the Cardinals, Delaney Mathews added two hits, and Addie Minahan had two hits to go with four RBIs to lead Treynor to the road win.

Jadyn Huisman earned the win after pitching for four innings and striking out nine batters.

Treynor (16-6);–;6

Woodbine (19-6);–;4