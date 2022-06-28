PREP SOFTBALL: Rams roll by Saintes, Eagles walk off Wolves

Glenwood 5, St. Albert 0: The Rams scored a trio of runs in the third inning and two more in the fifth to pull away from the Saintes in Council Bluffs.

Senior Coryl Matheny and sophomores McKenna Koehler and Sara Kolle all had two hits for the Rams. Matheny also had two RBIs to lead Glenwood. Freshman Allison Koontz got the win after pitching for all seven innings, striking out eight batters, and allowing four hits.]

Eighth-grader Ella Narmi, junior Jessica McMartin, and sophomore Kylie Wesack had one hit each.

Glenwood;003020;0;–;5

St. Albert;000;000;0;–;0

Glenwood 9, St. Albert 1: After going scoreless through the first three innings the Rams broke the ice with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, and three in the sixth. The Saintes plated a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Rams responded with three more in the top of the seventh.

Sophomore McKenna Koehler got the win in the circle after pitching through all seven innings and allowing just three hits and striking out two batters.

Glenwood (17-11);000;123;3;–;9

St. Albert (8-19);000;001;0;–;1

Sergeant Bluff- Luton 6, Abraham Lincoln 1: Abraham Lincoln scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, but Class 3A No. 13 Sergeant Bluff- Luton would tie the game after the fourth inning and then take the lead in the fifth inning to claim the win.

Sophomore Jayden Hargrave and senior Jessica Vrenick each had two hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton;000;130;2;–;6

Abraham Lincoln;100;000;0;–;1

Sergeant Bluff- Luton 13, Abraham Lincoln 3: The Warriors scored 10 runs within the first three innings of the game to pull away early from the Lynx.

The Warriors had 13 hits in this game. Senior Emma Oneal led the Lynx with two hits.

Sergeant Bluff- Luton (25-7);307;21X;X;–;13

Abraham Lincoln (9-20);003;00X;X;–;3

Creston 8, Lewis Central 6: The Titans broke the ice with the game’s first three runs in the bottom of the third inning. However, Class 4A No. 9 Creston would score the next seven runs to take the lead 7-3.

The Titans plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one-run game, but that’s all the closer they’d get.

Creston;000;2510;–;8

Lewis Central;003;030;0;–;6

Creston 10, Lewis Central 3: The Panthers built a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning, and the Titans couldn’t get a run on the board until the bottom of the sixth when the Titans were already down 8-0.

The Panthers had 16 hits in this game.

Creston (22-4);203;002;3;–;10

Lewis Central (11-20);000;001;2;–;3

Sioux City Heelan 11, Thomas Jefferson 1: Class 4A No. 15 Sioux City Heelan connected for 13 hits in this game roll through game one of Monday’s double header.

Freshman Carley Steinspring had the only hit for the Yellow Jackets in this game.

Sioux City Heelan 3, Thomas Jefferson 0: The Crusaders completed the sweep over the Yellow Jackets after shutting out the Yellow Jackets in game two of this Missouri River double header.

Sioux City Heelan improves to 21-11 overall while T.J. falls to 6-25.

Underwood 8, IKM-Manning 7: Underwood scored four runs in the bottom of the first after seeing the Wolves plate one. The Wolves would score the next four runs leading up to the bottom of the fourth inning where the two teams would be tied 5-5.

The Wolves took a slight 7-6 lead heading into the seventh inning when the Eagles plated two runs to walk off with the win.

Freshman Claire Cook led Underwood with three hits and three RBIs. Eighth-grader Carly Nelson earned the win after pitching for three innings and allowing a hit and striking out one as well.

IKM-Manning (2-15);112;102;0;–;7

Underwood (13-11);400;101;2;– 8

West Monona 5, AHSTW 2: The Spartans scored four runs in the first two innings to seize control early on.

Freshman Loralei Wahling led AHSTW with two hits.

West Monona (26-6);220;010;0;–;5

AHSTW (17-8);000;0020;–;2