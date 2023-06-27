Creston 13 Lewis Central 4: The Panther's offense gave a strong showing as they pulled away to beat the Titans in Creston.

Gracie Hays had two hits and two RBIs, Avery Heller had two hits and an RBI, and Cami Damgaard had a hit as well.

Creston 5 Lewis Central 4: The Panthers completed the sweep as they edged past the Titans in game two of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

Alyssa Griffin led the Titans with three hits and an RBI. Hays had two hits. Heller and Mahri Manz each had a hit. Lewis Central’s record falls to 13-16, while Creston's improves to 19-10.

Bishop Heelan 9 Thomas Jefferson 5: The Yellow Jackets led the whole game up until the top of the seventh, where the Crusaders scored five runs to rally back and win the game.

Cara Ronk and Carley Steinspring each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets. Steinspring also had three RBIs.

Bishop Heelan (11-17) 000 220 5 – 9

Thomas Jefferson (10-21) 300 200 0 – 5

Bishop Heelan 14 Thomas Jefferson 1: The Crusader's offense got started right away, and thanks to an eight-run third inning, they completed the doubleheader sweep.

Stinespring was one of the three TJ players with a hit and had the team’s only RBI in the game.

Bishop Heelan (12-17) 338 0XX X – 14

Thomas Jefferson (10-22) 001 0XX X – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 0: Class 4A No. 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton would score until the third inning but would roll from that point onward to end the game after six innings.

Izzy Miller and Charlee Breitkreutz had the two hits for AL in the loss.

Abraham Lincoln (5-21) 000 000 X – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-5) 002 341 X – 10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Abraham Lincoln 2: The Warriors connected for 14 hits to defeat the Lynx again.

Jayden Hargrave led the Lynx with two hits. Lexie Pearce, Jazmyne Villalobos, and Charlee Breitkreutz all had one hit.

Abraham Lincoln (5-22) 000 200 0 – 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28-5) 000 233 0 – 8

West Monona 11 AHSTW 3: Six runs in the sixth inning helped the Spartans pull away late from the Lady Vikes.

Braxton Gipple was one of five Lady Vike players with and hit and had two RBIs.

AHSTW (13-17) 100 200 0 – 3

West Monona (24-5) 030 026 0 – 11