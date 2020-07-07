Prep softball roundup: A.L. earns doubleheader split at Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY – Abraham Lincoln earned a doubleheader split at Sioux City North on Tuesday in a pair of tightly-contested contests.
AL (5-11) won the first game 5-4, followed by SCN (6-8) winning the finale 3-2.
“Being in all of these close games is such a huge learning experience for our young team,” A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said. “I am inspired by how they just go out and compete every night in a tough conference and non-con conference schedule. They are so unselfish and play hard for each other. We are in every game. Holly Hansen works hard in that circle and Sierrah Beaman is tough behind the plate. (We had) great base running tonight and hit the ball hard in game two, just right at people, but I couldn’t be more proud of a team.”
The Lynx are back at it on Thursday when they’ll host a doubleheader against Sioux City Bishop Heelan at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.
Creston 10, Lewis Central 5
CRESTON – Taylor Bach went a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs scored, but it wasn’t enough for Lewis Central to get past Creston Tuesday as the Titans dropped a 10-5 decision.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Titans.
Taylor Elam finished with a two-run single for the Titans.
Lewis Central (8-6)
Creston (10-4)
W: Keely Coen. L: Megan Gittins.
2B: LC, Haley Bach, Gracie Hays. C, Neveah Randall. 3B: C, Sara Keeler. HR: C, Keeler.