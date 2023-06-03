St. Albert 4 Thomas Jefferson 2: The Saintes defeated the Yellow Jackets on Friday night as the two teams battled it out in a pick out game.

The Yellow Jackets struck first with a run in the top of the third, but their lead didn’t last long as the Saintes posted three in the bottom half of the third and added one more in the fourth. The Jackets got one back in the top of the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh to make things interesting, but the Saintes held off the Jackets from scoring thus earning a solid win.

Kiera Hochstein led St. Albert with two hits and Olivia Gardner had two RBIs and a hit. Alexis Narmi earned the win in the circle after striking out 11 batters and allowing five hits.

Cara Ronk had two hits for TJ, and Madeline Tierney and Teygan Rasmussen posted one hit and one RBI each.

Thomas Jefferson (4-9) 001 001 0 – 2

St. Albert (4-1) 003 100 0 – 4

Lewis Central 6 Abraham Lincoln 0: After three scoreless innings the Titans slowly built a lead to pull away from the Lynx at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

Cami Damgaard and Emerson Coziahr combined a solid game pitching with a two-hit shutout with 10 combined strikeouts. Mackenzie Nailor and Mahri Manz both had two hits for the Titans and Haylee Wilcox had a hit and two RBIs in the win for LC.

Izzy Miller and Kelsi Nelson both had a hit for AL.

Lewis Central (5-3) 000 121 2 – 6

Abraham Lincoln (2-9) 000 000 0 – 0

Tri-Center 7 Underwood 4: After falling behind early on, the Trojans' big third inning put them in front and then scored a run in the fifth and sixth to pull ahead and earn their second win of the season.

Lilly Thomas led TC with three hits and an RBI and her teammate Hope McPhillips connected for two hits and an RBI. Mary Stephens led Underwood with two hits.

Tri-Center (2-5) 005 011 0 – 7

Underwood (2-9) 202 000 0 – 4

Clarinda 8 AHSTW 3: After a tight game through the first three innings, the Cardinals pulled away with five unanswered runs to close out the game. The game ended after five innings due to the weather.

Rylie Knop and Sienna Christian had two hits each for the Lady Vikes.

AHSTW (5-3) 111 000 0 – 3

Clarinda (6-3) 030 230 0 – 8