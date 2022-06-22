PREP SOFTBALL: Saintes split with Monarchs, Cardinals and Eagles continue hot streaks

St. Albert 9, Denison-Schleswig 8: After falling behind 5-0 through the first inning and a half of the contest the Saintes rallied back to take the lead 6-5 after three innings only to see the Monarch jump back in front the very next inning.

The Monarchs with a two-run lead looked to wrap up game one with an 8-6 lead, but the Saintes plated a pair of runs to force the eighth inning where the Saintes would eventually score the winning run.

Sophomores Kylie Wesack and Georgie Bohnet each had two hits and two RBIs to co-lead the Saintes. Sophomore Alexis Narmi earned the win after pitching through all eight innings.

Denison-Schleswig 230 200 10 — 8

St. Albert 033 000 21 — 9

Denison-Schleswig 11, St. Albert 1: A six-run first inning helped the Monarchs pull away from the Saintes and force the split in this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader after winning this game in five innings.

Sophomore Georgie Bohnet and junior Anna Helton had a hit each for the Saintes.

Denison-Schleswig (12-12) 610 22X X — 11

St. Albert (8-16) 100 00X X — 1

LeMars 5, Abraham Lincoln 1: Three runs in the top of the seventh helped the Bulldog pull away with the win in game one of this Missouri River Conference double header at the Wickersham Athletic Complex.

Sophomores Tessa Clifton, Jayden Hargrave, and eighth-grader Charlee Breitkreutz all had two hits for the Lynx.

LeMars 001 100 3 — 5

Abraham Lincoln 001 000 0 — 1

LeMars 7, Abraham Lincoln 3: After leading the game 3-2 heading into the seventh inning the Bulldogs scored five runs in the top of the seventh to steal game two of this doubleheader and complete the sweep.

Sophomores Savanna Vanderwerf, Jayden Hargrave, senior Jessica Vrenick, and junior Holly Hansen all had two hits for the Lynx.

LeMars (17-8) 000 101 5 — 7

Abraham Lincoln (8-16) 010 110 0 — 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Thomas Jefferson 8: After the Yellow Jackets led by as much as 6-0 midway through the fourth inning, the Warriors scored three in the bottom of the fourth and plated seven runs in the fifth inning to complete the comeback.

Eighth-grader Teygan Rasmussen led Thomas Jefferson with three hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 130 200 2 — 8

Thomas Jefferson 000 370 0 — 10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, Thomas Jefferson 4: The Yellow Jackets started strong with three runs in the opening inning. However, the Warriors would take the lead by the end of the fourth inning and pull away.

Freshman Carley Steinspring led the Yellow Jackets with two hits and two RBIs.

Thomas Jefferson (5-19) 300 000 1 — 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-7) 001 303 0 — 7

Harlan 4, Lewis Central 1: After taking an early 10 lead after two innings, the Cyclones scored three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to go ahead and eventually win this Hawkeye 10 contest.

Harlan (12-10) 000 310 0 — 4

Lewis Central (9-16) 010 000 0 — 1

Glenwood 11, Shenandoah 0: The Rams used a key second and third inning to make short work of the Fillies on Tuesday night and win this Hawkeye 10 game in five innings.

The Rams held the Fillies to just two hits in this win.

Shenandoah (9-14) 000 00X X — 0

Glenwood (13-9) 056 0XX X — 11

Treynor 13, IKM-Manning 1: The Cardinals rolled past the Wolves in Irwin for their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday night. The Cardinals have now won the last seven meetings with the Wolves dating back to May 2019.

Treynor improves to 12-4 on the season.

Underwood 12, Riverside 4: Underwood scored seven combined runs in the first two innings to seize control of the game quickly. The Eagles then finished strong by scoring five combined runs in the sixth and seventh inning to earn the road win in Oakland.

Freshmen Kay Christensen, Alissa Fischer, and eighth-grader Carly Nelson all had two hits for the Eagles. Senior Sierra Fox got the win on the mound for the Eagles after pitching through all seven innings.

For Riverside, Eighth-grader Adaline Martens and Freshman Markely Yanes each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Underwood (11-10) 520 002 3 — 12

Riverside (5-17) 100 003 0 — 4

AHSTW 4, Missouri Valley 1: The Lady Vikes scored a run in the first, second, fifth, and sixth, innings to top Missouri Valley in Avoca on Tuesday night.

Freshman Sienna Christian led AHSTW with three hits and senior Ally Meyers got the win in the circle for the Lady Vikes.

Missouri Valley (14-7) 000 010 0 — 1

AHSTW (16-5) 110 011 0 — 4