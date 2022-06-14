PREP SOFTBALL: Saintes sweep Tigers, Lady Vikes, and Eagles earn WIC wins

St. Albert 23, Red Oak 8: The Sainte’s offense scored three runs or more in all but one inning in this game to top the Tigers in six innings.

Sophomore Alexis Narmi got the win in the circle after pitching all six innings and striking out nine batters and allowing nine hits. Sophomores Kylie Wesack and Katelynn Hendricks co-led the Saintes with three hits each.

St. Albert;330;539;X;– 23

Red Oak;101;042;X;– 8

St. Albert 15, Atlantic 0: The Saintes scored at least two runs in all five innings to end this game in a five-inning shutout.

Eighth-grader Ella Narmi allowed just three hits while throwing four strikes in the shutout. Narmi, Hendricks and sophomore Georgie Bohnet all had two hits in this game.

St. Albert (6-10);323;70X;X;– 15

Red Oak (0-13);000;00X;X;– 0

AHSTW 4, Tri-Center 2: The Lady Vikes plated a pair of runs to take the lead early in this game. The Trojans after falling behind 4-0 midway through the sixth inning scored two runs to make things interesting, but wouldn’t score again.

Sophomore Rylie Knop led AHSTW with two hits and senior Ally Meyers got the win in the circle after pitching through all seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven batters. Freshman Hayden Thomas led the Trojans with two hits.

Tri-Center (3-7);000;002;0;– 2

AHSTW (11-3);200;011;0;– 4

Underwood 5, Missouri Valley 4: The Eagles took a 5-0 lead within the first five innings and seemingly had all the momentum. However, the Lady Reds would come back within one run by the final inning of the game. But, the Eagles held on at home to get the win.

Freshman Alissa Fischer led the Eagles with two hits and three RBIs. Senior Sierra Fox earned the win for Underwood after pitching 5.2 innings.

Missouri Valley (9-5);000;013;0;– 4

Underwood (7-8);302;000;0;– 5

Glenwood 5, Harlan 0: Freshman Allison Koontz allowed just three hits to the Cyclones after pitching all seven innings while the Rams scored three runs in the third inning and another run in the sixth and seventh innings.

Senior Coryl Matheny and Koontz co-led the Rams with three hits and an RBI each.

Glenwood;003;001;1;– 5

Harlan;000;000;0;– 0

Harlan 9, Glenwood 8: An early offensive surge helped the Cyclones fend off the Rams' rally within the final few innings.

Senior Madison Barrett led Glenwood with three hits and an RBI. Koontz led the Rams with three RBIs in this game.

Glenwood (9-5);003;040;1;– 8

Harlan (8-9);124;110;0;– 9

Riverside 6, Audubon 5: A three-run sixth inning helped the Bulldogs earn their fourth win of the season and hold off a late push from the Wheelers.

Eighth-grader Adaline Martens led the Bulldogs with two hits and freshman Ayla Richardson earned the win after pitching through all seven innings.

Audubon;120;100;1;– 5

Riverside;101;103;0;– 6

Audubon 14, Riverside 1: The Wheelers scored nine runs in the first inning to take control quickly and eventually force the split on Monday night.

The Bulldog were held hitless throughout the game and walked 11 batters.

Audubon (5-6);914;0XX;X;– 14

Riverside (4-13);001;0XX;X;– 1

Logan-Magnolia 12, Treynor 1: The Panthers improved to 15-0 on the season after topping Treynor in a battle of the Western Iowa Conference’s top two standing teams. Treynor with the loss falls to 6-3.