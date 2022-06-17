PREP SOFTBALL: Titans sneak past Saintes

A pair of runs in the first and third inning helped the Lewis Central softball team defeat St. Albert for the second time this season, this time by a score of 5-1 at Saintes Park.

“It’s always exciting to play these inner-city games and with St. Albert also begin a conference opponent; it makes it that much better,” Titans coach Hannah Cole said. “I think the girls just went out there focused and were ready to have fun and it led to a great start for us.”

The Titans took advantage of a couple of early Saintes errors to score two runs in the opening inning and then strung together another offensive spurt in the top of the third inning.

Leading the Titan’s offense was junior Stacy Merksick with two hits. Her freshman teammate Mahri Manz had two hits and four RBIs to lead L.C. Freshman Alyssa Griffin also hit a solo homer behind for the Titans to cap off the scoring. Junior Avery Heller also had a hit for the Titans.

Earning the win in the circle for the Titans was freshman Camdyn Damgaard allowed four hits and one strikeout after pitching through six of the seven innings.

“We’ve been focusing a lot on our mental game and approaches to the plate and defense,” Cole said. “I can tell they’ve been improving a lot and it was great to see them put it all together last night with some good hits and solid defense.”

Saintes senior Mallory Daley was one of six Saintes who got a hit and also accounted for the only RBI for St. Albert. Despite the loss, sophomore Alexis Narmi struck out nine batters and gave up just two earned runs in the game after pitching for six innings.

St. Albert will return to action on Monday when they host a doubleheader against Hawkeye 10 conference leader Creston with game one scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central will also play again on Monday as they hit the road to play Clarinda in a Hawk 10 doubleheader with game one beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central (8-14) 202 001 0 – 5

St. Albert (7-13) 000 100 0 – 1