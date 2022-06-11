PREP SOFTBALL: Titans split games at tournament, Eagles and Lady Vikes win WIC contests

Ogden 6 Lewis Central 5

The Bulldogs won an eight-inning thriller at the Woodward-Granger Tournament.

Kyleigh Moore had two hits for the Titans. Gracie Hays added a hit of her own and scored two runs, Cami Damgaard and Haylee Wilcox also brought in a run each in the loss.

Lewis Central 7 Woodward-Granger 2: Avery Heller, Kyleigh Moore, and Connie Brougham all had two hits for the Titans, and Emerson Coziahr threw six innings and struck out two batters to get the win in the circle for LC and snap a five-game skid and collect their sixth win of the season.

Underwood 14 IKM-Manning 0: Grace Pierce had two hits including a home run and six RBIs. Ali Fletcher also hit a home run for Underwood. Carly Nelson gave up just one hit as she earned the win in the circle for Underwood.

Nelson also had two hits with the bats, and Mary Stephens accounted for three hits and two RBIs. Koryn Trede collected three hits of her own for Underwood in the Friday win as well.

Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 1: The Lady Reds scored at least one run from the first through fifth inning to slowly pull away from the Bulldogs in Oakland on Friday night.

Elly Henderson and Bailey Richardson had one hit each for Riverside.

Logan-Magnolia 11 Tri-Center 0: The Panthers kept their undefeated record intact after a strong win over the Trojans in Logan on Friday evening.

Hailey Thomas, Hannah Wulff, and Kaylynn Harris all had one hit each for Tri-Center.

AHSTW 7 Audubon 1: Rylie Knop led AHSTW with three hits and an RBI. Ally Meyers, Graycen Partlow, and Natalie Hagadon accounted for two hits each. Meyers also threw for seven innings and struck out three batters to get the win for the Lady Vikes.

AHSTW 7 Audubon 6: Things were a lot closer for the Lady Vikes in game two of the Western Iowa Conference doubleheader as it took eight innings to reach a final.

Results for Abraham Lincoln vs Woodward-Granger and St. Albert vs Red Oak were unavailable before the publication deadline.