Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 4: The Titans plated four runs in the opening inning to gain the early advantage and pull away for the win.

Avery Heller led LC with four hits to go with three RBIs and Alyssa Griffin had two hits and a team-leading four RBIs. Connie Brougham also had two hits in the win and Emerson Coziahr earned the win in the circle after pitching in all seven innings and striking out six.

Clarinda (14-11) 002 000 2 – 4

Lewis Central (10-12) 402 400 0 – 10

Lewis Central 7 Clarinda 4: Key first and fifth innings helped the Titans defeat the Cardinal for the second time Monday night.

Alyssa Griffin hit a grand slam in the fifth to help the Titan pull off the sweep. Avery Heller also played a key part with three hits and an RBI. Emerson Coziahr earned the win on the mound after pitching seven innings and striking out seven.

Clarinda (14-12) 100 101 1 – 4

Lewis Central (11-12) 300 040 0 – 7

Underwood 9 Tri-Center 7: In a game that combined for 23 total hits, Underwood emerged victorious in Neola as four players had at least two hits for the Eagles.

Claire Cook led the way with three hits and Ruby Patomson, Alyse Petersen, and Kinsley Ferguson all had two hits for the Eagles. Patomson led the Eagles with three RBIs, and Alissa Fischer earned the pitching win.

Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp led Tri-Center with four hits in the loss.

Underwood with the win improves to 6-16, and Tri-Center falls to 3-14.

Treynor 9 Riverside 4: After playing two scoreless innings, the Cardinals took the lead with five combined runs in the third and fourth innings to pull away from the Bulldogs.

Maili McKern had four hits to lead Treynor, Jadyn Huisman had three hits and led with three RBIs, and Delaney Mathews had two hits. Matthews also earned the pitching win after striking out seven batters.

Elly Henderson and Sophia Fenne had two hits for Riverside.

Treynor (10-7) 002 303 1 – 9

Riverside (12-8) 000 012 1 – 4

Atlantic 7 Glenwood 5: The Trojans connected for 10 hits as they defeated the Rams in game one of this doubleheader.

McKenna Wilkes and Sara Kolle each had two hits in the loss.

Glenwood 6 Atlantic 4: The Rams forced the split after connecting for 12 hits on the road.

Brynn Schrock and Sara Kolle were two of five Ram players with two hits, they also had an RBI each. Schrock earned the win after pitching 6 ⅓ innings.

Glenwood improved its record to 12-8 overall with the win.

Creston 10 St. Albert 0: The Panthers connected for 12 hits to beat the Saintes in game one of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

The Saintes were held hitless throughout the game.

Creston 7 St. Albert 3: The Panthers completed the sweep despite being outhit in the second game.

Kiera Hochstein and Alexis Narmi each had two hits and Narmi struck out 11 in the circle.

St Albert falls to 14-11 overall.