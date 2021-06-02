Prep softball: Titans sweep Tigers

Lewis Central softball swept Red Oak on the road on Tuesday, but the results came in dramatically different fashion with wins of 2-1 and 21-5.
Junior pitcher Megan Gittins dominated the first game after giving up a leadoff home run, allowing only one hit the rest of the game. The Titans' bats heated up the second game. Lewis Central finished with 21 RBIs on 16 hits.
"The first game I could tell we were not the same at the plate as we were over the weekend," head coach Hannah Cole said. "We had a really good weekend, a really good hitting weekend. We came out that first game and couldn't get anything through."
Lewis Central stranded eight runners on base in the first game.
"We just didn't look like ourselves up there," Cole said. "We looked like we were trying to force something to happen and dropping our hands and we normally don't do that sort of stuff. In between games we talked about that, switched out mindset got our energy back and decided that we were going to relax at the plate and just be confident like we were over the weekend."
In game one, Lewis Central tied the game in the second inning with a single from sophomore Gracie Hays and took the lead in the top of the seventh when senior Haley Bach homered to take the lead.
Senior Paige Rodewald led L.C. with two hits, while Gittins also recorded a hit.
Gittins pitched all seven innings, giving up two hits and one run. She walked one batter and struck out 11.
Cole went and talked to Gittins after giving up the home run to start the game to calm her down.
"After that, I kind of went out to my pitcher and told her it doesn't matter," Cole said. "It's one run. No big deal. She honestly looked at me and was like, 'alright.' She buckled down and from then on she was super, super strong in the circle."
In game two, Lewis Central scored five in the first inning, three in the second and 13 in the third to clinch a three-inning victory.
Red Oak scored two in the second and three in the third.
Senior Taylor Elam went 3 of 4 from the plate, recording a double, RBI and run.
Senior Maddie Howard also went 3 of 4, which included a triple while scoring four runs, sending five runners home and stealing a base.
Lewis Central 010 000 1 -- 2
Red Oak 100 000 0 -- 1
Lewis Central (4-1) 53(13) -- 21
Red Oak (2-4) 023 -- 5