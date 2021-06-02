Prep softball: Titans sweep Tigers

Lewis Central softball swept Red Oak on the road on Tuesday, but the results came in dramatically different fashion with wins of 2-1 and 21-5.

Junior pitcher Megan Gittins dominated the first game after giving up a leadoff home run, allowing only one hit the rest of the game. The Titans' bats heated up the second game. Lewis Central finished with 21 RBIs on 16 hits.

"The first game I could tell we were not the same at the plate as we were over the weekend," head coach Hannah Cole said. "We had a really good weekend, a really good hitting weekend. We came out that first game and couldn't get anything through."

Lewis Central stranded eight runners on base in the first game.

"We just didn't look like ourselves up there," Cole said. "We looked like we were trying to force something to happen and dropping our hands and we normally don't do that sort of stuff. In between games we talked about that, switched out mindset got our energy back and decided that we were going to relax at the plate and just be confident like we were over the weekend."

In game one, Lewis Central tied the game in the second inning with a single from sophomore Gracie Hays and took the lead in the top of the seventh when senior Haley Bach homered to take the lead.