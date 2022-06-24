PREP SOFTBALL: Titans top Monarchs

Lewis Central 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Titans broke the silence in the top of the fifth inning to score the game’s first run and then scored two more in the top of the seventh to close out the game.

Stacy Merksick had two hits and Connie Brougham also had a hit and an RBI for Lewis Central. Emerson Coziahr pitched seven innings and had four strikeouts.

Lewis Central (10-16) 000 010 2 – 3

Denison-Schleswig (12-13) 000 000 0 – 0

LeMars 12, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first inning and six more in the third to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

Freshman Carley Steinspring led T.J. with two hits.

Thomas Jefferson 200 00X X – 2

LeMars 606 00X X – 12

LeMars 13, Thomas Jefferson 3: The Bulldog scored six combined runs within the first two innings to take an early lead. The Yellow Jackets made things interesting with three runs in the top of the sixth, but the Bulldogs replied in the bottom of the sixth with seven runs.

Senior Alysa Arthur led the Jackets with two hits and two RBIs.

Thomas Jefferson (5-21) 000 003 0 – 3

LeMars (19-8) 240 007 0 – 13

Sioux City East 8, Abraham Lincoln 1: The Black Raiders scored four runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth inning to pull away.

Freshman Hutson Rau, sophomore Jayden Hargrave, senior Emma Oneal, eighth-grader Charlee Breitkreutz, and senior Baylie Girres all had a hit in this game.

Abraham Lincoln 001 000 0 – 1

Sioux City East 040 211 0 – 8

Sioux City East 13, Abraham Lincoln 3: After scoring five runs within the first two innings, the Lynx got back within two runs in the third inning. However, the Raiders plated six runs in the fourth to pull away from the Lynx in Sioux City on Thursday night.

Charlee Breitkreutz, Emma Oneal, Kelsi Nelson, and Jayden Hargrave all had a hit for the Lynx.

Abraham Lincoln (9-18) 102 000 0 – 3

Sioux City East (19-12) 410 611 0 – 13

Treynor 14, Underwood 4: The Cardinals won a key WIC game over a red hot Underwood team in Underwood.

Jadyn Huisman had seven strikeouts and gave up two hits in Treynor’s win. Rachel Kinsella pitched in three hits for the Cards, and Delaney Mathews had a double.

For Underwood, Alissa Fischer had a hit and an RBI and Carly Nelson had two RBIs for Underwood.

Treynor improves its record to 14-4 and Underwood is now 12-11 overall.

Glenwood 11, Red Oak 0: Allison Koontz struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit in five innings for the Rams. Koontz also had two hits including a homer and had three RBIs. Coryl Matheny also had three hits and three RBI for the Rams.

Glenwood improves to 14-9.

Riverside 11, Shenandoah 10: The Bulldog scored six unearned runs, including four in the bottom of the seventh, to finish the game and win a thriller in Oakland on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had 14 hits and eighth-grader Adaline Martens led the charge with four hits and freshman Ayla Richardson led the team with three RBIs and had two hits. Richardson also earned the win in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Shenandoah (9-16) 324 100 0 – 10

Riverside (6-17) 230 011 4 – 11

Logan-Magnolia 5, AHSTW 1: The Panthers scored three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth to pull away from the Lady Vikes in a key Western Iowa Conference game.

Ally Meyers, Loralei Wahling, Halle Goodman, and Sienna Christian all had a hit for the Lady Vikes.

AHSTW 000 010 0 – 1

Logan-Magnolia 030 200 0 – 5

Logan-Magnolia 8, AHSTW 7: The Panthers did just enough to top the Lady Vikes and keep their undefeated season intact.

Senior Natalie Hagadon led AHSTW with two hits. AHSTW falls to 16-7 overall while Logan-Magnolia improves to 24-0.

Missouri Valley 9, Tri-Center 0: The Lady Reds scored all their runs within the second, third, and fourth innings to beat the Trojans in Missouri Valley.

Tri-Center (4-12) 000 000 0 – 0

Missouri Valley (15-7) 023 400 0 – 9